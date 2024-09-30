Chappell Roan’s statements on fame and fans mocked in SNL skit

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang mocked Chappell Roan’s statements about fame and her desire for boundaries in a skit where he played the internet’s favourite pygmy hippo, Moo Deng.

In recent weeks, the animal, who resides at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, has become a viral sensation thanks to her grouchy nature and frequently unhinged behaviour.

In popular clips, the two-month-old, whose name means “bouncy pork”, can be seen hassling her keepers and her mother by butting them with her head. She famously hates baths.

However, the zoo has now been forced to put up warning signs in Thai, English and Chinese asked visitors not to splash water at her or throw objects in order to provoke the behaviour they’ve seen online.

In the first episode ofSNL’s landmark 50th season, cast member Yang dressed up in an elaborate Moo Deng costume as he appeared on co-star Colin Jost’s “Weekend Update” segment to speak about Moo Denge’s experiences.

“For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop,” the exhausted pygmy hippo began. “Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose.”

“The response has been overwhelming,” he continued. “But it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries.”

Roan has made headlines in the past month for her statements about apparently “entitled” and “creepy” fans whom she said have been stalking and harassing her.

The pop singer, who shot to fame this year with hit songs including “Good Luck, Babe!”, “Hot to Go!” and “Pink Pony Club”, shared a number of TikToks in which she addressed her newfound success, telling fans that this did not justify intrusive behaviour towards her.

open image in gallery SNL’s Bowen Yang mocked Chappell Roan in a skit on Saturday Night Live ( NBC/TikTok/Chappell Roan )

“Reminder, WOMEN OWE YOU NOTHING,” Yang/Moo Deng said on SNL. “When I am in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name, or expect a photo, just because I am your parasocial bestie, or because you appreciate my talent.”

“What is your talent?” Jost queried.

“Having a slippery body that bounces,” Yang/Moo Deng replied.

open image in gallery Viral internet sensation Moo Deng ( EPA )

He cited the famous hippos that had come before him, including the Hungry Hungry Hippos and Jada Pinkett Smith’s character in the animated film Madagascar.

“Now, I’m your favourite hippo’s favourite hippo,” he said, parodying the Google Search result for Roan.

Jost noted that Moo Deng’s life sounded a lot like Roan’s: “Do you know [her]?”

“I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan,” Moo Deng responded. “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health... it’s what society does. It puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish.”

Moo Deng then announced that she would not be making an endorsement in the presidential election, another reference to Roan, who sparked a backlash with her election remarks last week.