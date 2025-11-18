Bravo and Vanderpump Villa star Stassi Schroeder to host SLOMW season three reunion
Schroeder appeared on the second season of ‘Vanderpump Villa,’ which included a crossover episode with the ‘SLOMW’ cast
Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will not have to wait long for more drama: the season three reunion is just around the corner with a major casting switch-up.
Bravo star Stassi Schroeder Clark, 37, will replace Nick Viall as the host of the hit reality show’s reunion, which will drop December 4 on Hulu.
A sneak peek at the TV event shows Schroeder questioning cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Miranda McWhorter about their onscreen feuds.
“Have things improved since the finale?” Schroeder asks in the new trailer. Paul responds, “No, not really.”
Unlike Viall, who stepped away from the reunion due to conflicts with his new Netflix show, Schroeder has a personal connection to the drama.
Schroeder was a cast member on season two of Vanderpump Villa, a spinoff of Bravo’s popular reality series Vanderpump Rules, which documents the rivalries and romances between a group of employees hired to serve guests at a luxury property rented out for the summer months by restaurateur and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.
A crossover episode featured several of the SLOMW cast members, including Ngatikaura and Engemann, both of whom were allegedly romantically involved with oneof the villa’s employees, Marciano Brunette.
Ngatikaura admits to cheating on her husband, Jordan, by having an emotional affair with Brunette during the first episode of SLOMW season three. Engemann, meanwhile, denied any romantic involvement with Brunette.
As the season continues, Brunette is featured in various episodes as the wives try to get to the bottom of additional rumors being spread about him, Ngatikaura, and Engemann.
The first look at the reunion shows Schroeder asking Ngatikaura if she regrets cheating on her husband with Brunette.
She responded, “I wish I would have just left Jordan instead of cheating.”
The cast is also seen arguing with Engemann, who skipped the season two reunion and didn’t film for part of season three, before she broke into tears and was seen saying, “I want to go home.”
Schroeder is no stranger to the reunion stage, having been involved in various end-of-season Vanderpump Rules episodes during her time on the show. She was a cast member from the Bravo hit’s inception through season eight, before being fired in 2020 over alleged racist behavior.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three reunion will drop December 4 on Hulu. All episodes of season three are currently available to stream.
