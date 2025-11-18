Bravo and Vanderpump Villa star Stassi Schroeder to host SLOMW season three reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will not have to wait long for more drama: the season three reunion is just around the corner with a major casting switch-up.

Bravo star Stassi Schroeder Clark, 37, will replace Nick Viall as the host of the hit reality show’s reunion, which will drop December 4 on Hulu.

A sneak peek at the TV event shows Schroeder questioning cast members Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Miranda McWhorter about their onscreen feuds.

“Have things improved since the finale?” Schroeder asks in the new trailer. Paul responds, “No, not really.”

Unlike Viall, who stepped away from the reunion due to conflicts with his new Netflix show, Schroeder has a personal connection to the drama.

Stassi Schroeder is set to host the season three reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ ( Getty Images )

Schroeder was a cast member on season two of Vanderpump Villa, a spinoff of Bravo’s popular reality series Vanderpump Rules, which documents the rivalries and romances between a group of employees hired to serve guests at a luxury property rented out for the summer months by restaurateur and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump.

A crossover episode featured several of the SLOMW cast members, including Ngatikaura and Engemann, both of whom were allegedly romantically involved with oneof the villa’s employees, Marciano Brunette.

Ngatikaura admits to cheating on her husband, Jordan, by having an emotional affair with Brunette during the first episode of SLOMW season three. Engemann, meanwhile, denied any romantic involvement with Brunette.

As the season continues, Brunette is featured in various episodes as the wives try to get to the bottom of additional rumors being spread about him, Ngatikaura, and Engemann.

The first look at the reunion shows Schroeder asking Ngatikaura if she regrets cheating on her husband with Brunette.

She responded, “I wish I would have just left Jordan instead of cheating.”

The cast is also seen arguing with Engemann, who skipped the season two reunion and didn’t film for part of season three, before she broke into tears and was seen saying, “I want to go home.”

Schroeder is no stranger to the reunion stage, having been involved in various end-of-season Vanderpump Rules episodes during her time on the show. She was a cast member from the Bravo hit’s inception through season eight, before being fired in 2020 over alleged racist behavior.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three reunion will drop December 4 on Hulu. All episodes of season three are currently available to stream.