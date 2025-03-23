Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s wife Natalie Joy suffers second miscarriage in two months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bachelor alum Nick Viall gave his followers a sad update about his wife Natalie Joy’s fertility journey.

The reality star reshared a message Sunday written by his wife of nearly a year, revealing she’d had her second miscarriage in the last two months.

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” she started. “It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness.

“We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude,” Joy’s message continued. “This past week, I miscarried again.”

open image in gallery ‘The Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall reposts his wife Natalie Joy’s message revealing she had a second miscarriage in the last two months ( Instagram/Nick Viall )

As a result of her most recent miscarriage, Joy said she underwent a D&C, otherwise known as a dilation and curettage.

A dilation and curettage is a common medical procedure during miscarriages or abortions where tissue is removed from inside your uterus to clean and clear the uterine lining.

“It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again,” Joy wrote. “And honestly I may never will but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like. Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose who are truly the reason why I have survived this time and time again.”

Last year, in February, Joy and Viall welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named River Rose.

The couple has been vocal about their fertility struggles, opening up about Joy’s first miscarriage during a January episode of their podcast, The Viall Files.

“I've never experienced something where I feel so empty inside,” she said during the episode.

Viall then remembered how he felt when he heard the tragic news. “Even as a father, connecting with your unborn child is a process,” he confessed.

The podcast co-hosts tied the knot in April 2024, gathering their friends and family for a ceremony at Joy’s family farm in Georgia.

Their daughter, who was just two months at the time, was in attendance for the big Western-inspired day. The family of three posed under the altar together in heart-warming photos from the ceremony shared on their social media accounts.

Viall’s marriage to Joy comes after the on-screen star famously went on ABC’s The Bachelorette for Andi Dorfman’s season 10, and again for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11. He was the runner-up for both seasons.

In 2017, Viall served as the season 21 Bachelor, finishing the show with contestant Vanessa Grimaldi. Yet, his relationship with his finalist was short-lived, lasting only a few months after the season wrapped.

Then, three years later, Joy made her move on Viall when she DM’d him on Instagram. “I think DMs are great place to meet people,” Viall told E! News in a 2022 interview. “My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, 'You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal.”