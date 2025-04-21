Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrities from around the world have offered their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, aged 88.

Francis’s death was announced Monday morning by Vatican officials, only hours after he rode around in the Popemobile delivering Easter Sunday greetings. He had been battling serious health issues in recent months, including a bout of double pneumonia that led to a lengthy hospital stay earlier this year.

Following his election to the papacy in 2013, Francis — the first Latin American Pope — became known for his humility. He paid for his own hotel stay during the conclave and lived in a guest house at the Vatican instead of the traditional papal apartments. He retained and attracted many to the church due to his more welcoming stance to the LGBT+ community and his belief in climate change. It was due to these views that he was nicknamed the “People’s Pope.”

Francis’s passing has sparked a flurry of emotional tributes from world leaders and celebrities alike.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg shared a photo of herself with Francis on Instagram. “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer [sic],” the post’s caption began. “He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

Actor Eva Longoria shared a sweet photo of herself meeting the Pope. “Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis. Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalized,” the Land of Women star’s caption read. “Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered.”

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg said Pope Francis was ‘the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and non-believer’ ( via REUTERS )

Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan shared a picture of the Pope with the caption: “Rest in peace and power, Pope Francis, you opened hearts and minds were fearless in your guidance. Thank you for putting love first until your last moments on this earth.”

Actor Antonio Banderas also shared an Instagram post, featuring a photo of himself shaking hands with Francis. “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people,” the caption read. Banderas described himself as agnostic in 2006. But he also said he had a close affinity for Catholic spirituality.

Fashion leader Donatella Versace shared on Instagram: “Rest in peace his holiness Pope Francis.”

Tributes have also flooded in via X. Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts wrote: “Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88. It was an honor to be in his presence for the second time in 2016 when I visited the Vatican for a conference discussing healing options involving forms of stem cell therapy…a cause very close to my heart.

open image in gallery Memorials have popped up around the world honoring the passing of Pope Francis ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He was truly the people’s Pope,” she concluded, noting that Good Morning America would be paying tribute to the pontiff.

Actor Russell Crowe tweeted a photo of Rome with clear blue skies. “A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis,” he wrote.

Singer-songwriter Stella Parton tweeted: “RIP Pope Francis thank you for serving to the very end of your life. Like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth they dedicated their lives to service. May we learn from their humility.”

open image in gallery Pope Francis meeting with Martin Scorsese in Rome on October 23, 2018 ( Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images )

Martin Scorsese paid tribute to Pope Francis in a lengthy statement. “There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others,” the director told Variety. “He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness. He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practiced forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness.”

Scorsese, who dealt with themes of religious faith in films such as The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence, added: “The loss for me runs deep — I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”