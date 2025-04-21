Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

His death, announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, occurred at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta at 7.35am local time (5.35am GMT).

Francis, whose last appearance was just a day ago when he arrived at St Peter’s Square to wish "Happy Easter" to thousands of worshippers, was recently discharged from the hospital after five weeks of treatment for an infection.

open image in gallery Francis vowed to pursue justice for victims of abuse in the Catholic Church (WMOF18/Maxwell Photography/PA) ( PA Media )

World leaders around the world have mourned the news of his passing, which now sets in motion the centuries-old process of electing a new Pope.

Francis, who served as the Pope for over a decade, was a transformative figure in the Catholic Church, known as much for his progressive reforms as for the controversies they stirred within its ranks.

Elected in 2013 as the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to hold the role, Francis set about reshaping the tone and direction of the Church, often rankling the traditionalist establishment in the process.

LGBT+ Inclusion

Among the most contentious issues during his tenure was his outreach to the LGBTQ+ community. In 2013, just months into his papacy, he famously responded to a question about gay priests by saying, “Who am I to judge?”

The remark made headlines around the world and signalled a shift in the Church’s tone, even if it did not alter core doctrine.

More recently, he approved a landmark policy allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, a move that angered many conservative bishops.

His stance received pushback from some Catholic bishops in Africa, Poland and elsewhere who said they will not implement the new Vatican policy, while others downplayed it.

The reactions showed how polarising the issue remains and how Francis's decade-long effort to make the church a more welcoming place for the LGBT+ community was still able to spark resistance among traditionalist and conservative Catholic leaders.

Climate Advocacy

Francis was also outspoken about the climate crisis, dedicating his Laudato Si’, published in 2015, to the issue, in which he urged action to care for God’s creation in the face of climate change and environmental degradation.

In 2017, he urged political leaders to “support the consensus of the world” that climate change and other environmental ills have created an ecological crisis that is harming the world's poorest the most.

Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the top figure in Eastern Orthodox Christianity, called for urgent action to “heal our wounded creation”.

open image in gallery Pope Francis poses for a picture with a child during the meeting with thousands of altar boys in St Peter's Square, Vatican City ( EPA )

In 2020, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown how the Earth can recover “if we allow it to rest” and must spur people to adopt simpler lifestyles to help a planet “groaning” under the constant demand for economic growth.

His activism on the climate crisis won praise from environmentalists and world leaders, but drew criticism from Church figures who believed he was venturing too far into secular politics.

Divorced and Remarried Catholics

His approach to divorced and remarried Catholics, who had long been barred from receiving communion, also proved divisive. In the 2016 document Amoris Laetitia, he encouraged a more compassionate and case-by-case approach to such individuals.

Francis sent a letter to bishops in Argentina on 5 September 2016 in which he praised a document they had written that said priests could – in some cases – offer the “help of sacraments” to Catholics living in “irregular family situations” as part of a broader effort to support and integrate divorced and remarried Catholics into the life of the church.

“There are no other interpretations,” Francis wrote.

His endorsement was seen as a remarkable move but prompted a backlash from traditionalists who accused him of diluting doctrine.

open image in gallery In this Monday, 5 Oct 2015 file photo, Pope Francis is greeted by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, right, upon his arrival at the opening session of a two-week bishops' meeting on family issues, at the Vatican (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Symbolic gestures and modesty

Even Francis’s more symbolic gestures – like choosing to live in a modest Vatican guesthouse instead of the Apostolic Palace, or washing the feet of prisoners and migrants on Holy Thursday – were sometimes seen by critics as performative or unsettling to tradition.

Handling of sexual abuse

Perhaps the most persistent controversy of his papacy was his handling of the Church’s long-standing sexual abuse crisis. While Francis took steps to hold bishops accountable and created new commissions to investigate abuse, many survivors and advocates said the response remained inadequate. In 2018, his initial defence of a Chilean bishop accused of covering up abuse caused international uproar; he later apologised and admitted he had made serious errors in judgment.

Despite the backlash, Francis remained committed to his vision of a more inclusive, humble and globally engaged Church. His critics within the Vatican often accused him of sowing confusion, while supporters argued he was bringing the Church closer to the realities of modern life.