Donatella Versace steps down as head of Versace after almost three decades
Designer took the reigns of the fashion house after her brother’s murder in 1997
After almost three decades at the helm of Versace, Donatella Versace has stepped down as creative director of the Italian fashion house.
Versace, 69, took over the luxury brand after her brother, Gianni Versace, was murdered in 1997. She was instrumental in forging the label’s modern identity, with glamorous designs adored by A-listers including Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid.
In a statement released on Thursday (March 13), Versace announced that Dario Vitale, the former design and image director of Miu Miu, would take over as chief creative officer in April.
She will instead step into the role of Chief Brand Ambassador, assuring fans she plans to remain the fashion house’s “most passionate supporter”.
Alongside a black-and-white portrait shared to Instagram, Versace wrote: “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me.
“I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.
She continued: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.
"In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” the message caption concluded.
In a subsequent post, Versace added: “I hope I’ve made you proud so far.”
Meanwhile, Vitale said in a statement of his own: “I am truly honoured to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella.
“The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion.
I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and of the tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today,” he added.
“It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”
Celebrity fans were quick to show their support of Versace following her announcement. “One and only,” commented singer Sabrina Carpenter underneath the Instagram post.
Meanwhile, Jude Law’s model daughter Iris told the designer: “Love you so much.”
The shakeup comes after rumours swirled at Milan Fashion Week that the fashion house was on the market, with later reports suggesting Prada is in talks to buy the brand in a deal worth almost £1.2b.
Versace’s final collection at the helm of the luxury brand was confident and full of sex appeal with designs that included the fashion house’s signature chainmail dresses and silken prints.
