Donatella Versace steps down as head of Versace after almost three decades

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After almost three decades at the helm of Versace, Donatella Versace has stepped down as creative director of the Italian fashion house.

Versace, 69, took over the luxury brand after her brother, Gianni Versace, was murdered in 1997. She was instrumental in forging the label’s modern identity, with glamorous designs adored by A-listers including Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid.

In a statement released on Thursday (March 13), Versace announced that Dario Vitale, the former design and image director of Miu Miu, would take over as chief creative officer in April.

She will instead step into the role of Chief Brand Ambassador, assuring fans she plans to remain the fashion house’s “most passionate supporter”.

Alongside a black-and-white portrait shared to Instagram, Versace wrote: “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me.

“I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.

She continued: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.

"In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” the message caption concluded.

In a subsequent post, Versace added: “I hope I’ve made you proud so far.”

Meanwhile, Vitale said in a statement of his own: “I am truly honoured to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella.

“The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion.

I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and of the tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today,” he added.

Donatella Versace has stepped down as head of Versace ( AP )

“It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

Celebrity fans were quick to show their support of Versace following her announcement. “One and only,” commented singer Sabrina Carpenter underneath the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Jude Law’s model daughter Iris told the designer: “Love you so much.”

The shakeup comes after rumours swirled at Milan Fashion Week that the fashion house was on the market, with later reports suggesting Prada is in talks to buy the brand in a deal worth almost £1.2b.

Versace’s final collection at the helm of the luxury brand was confident and full of sex appeal with designs that included the fashion house’s signature chainmail dresses and silken prints.