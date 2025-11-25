EastEnders star confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey has expressed his excitement after being confirmed as the latest celebrity joining the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The 54-year-old actor is known for his role as Dr Anthony Trueman.

Bailey will partner with professional Luba Mushtuk for the festive BBC One dancing competition.

He remarked: "I’m really excited to be doing this, almost as excited as my wife and daughters are! Hopefully, I’ll do them, Albert Square and Luba proud. Bring on the dancefloor."

His character, Anthony Trueman, first appeared in Albert Square over two decades ago, remaining a regular until 2003. Bailey returned to the BBC soap earlier this year for the wedding of his father, Patrick (Rudolph Walker), to Yolande (Angela Wynter).

open image in gallery Bailey debuted on EastEnders in 2000 ( BBC )

Among the character’s biggest storylines were an on-off relationship with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) following which Anthony started an affair with Kat’s daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan).

Bailey joins All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.

Last year’s special saw drag artist Tayce and Kai Widdrington crowned winners.

The final two celebrities for the 2025 Christmas special will be revealed this week on Strictly: It Takes Two, 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will host the special episode, with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke judging as six couples vie for the Christmas champion title.

The episode, due to air on Christmas Day, will be Winkleman and Daly’s last official outing as Strictly hosts.

The pair broke the shocking news in October that they would be stepping down from hosting duties after this current season of the BBC flagship show comes to a close.

Rumours surrounding the future of Strictly – and who will be stepping in to replace the duo – have been swirling since then, with Holly Willoughby, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball and more thought to be in the running for the coveted spot.

open image in gallery The Christmas Special will be Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s final ever Strictly episodes ( BBC )

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted It Takes Two for a decade.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special broadcasts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.