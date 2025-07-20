EastEnders character returning to series 22 years after official exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey is returning to the BBC series after 11 years, reprising his role of Dr Anthony Trueman.

Bailey last appeared on the soap in 2014 when Anthony’s dad Patrick (Rudolph Walker) suffered a stroke – but he will return later this year for his father’s wedding to Yolande (Angela Wynter).

The actor made his debut as the Albert Square doctor in December 2000 and left in 2003. He returned briefly in 2004, 2005 and 2014.

Bailey said it was “an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders“, adding: I’m full of gratitude to get the opportunity to revisit the character of Anthony.” The actor described his on-screen reunion with Walker as “wonderful”.

“He’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long,” Bailey continued.

“I’m excited to see what the passage of time has done to Anthony and explore his relationship with Patrick at this stage in their lives.”

The BBC has confirmed that Bailey has already started filming his scenes, which will air later this summer.

Among the character’s biggest storylines were an on-off relationship with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) following which Anthony started an affair with Kat’s daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan).

open image in gallery ‘EastEnders’ character Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) ( BBC )

Zoe returned to the soap in June after 20 years, with actor Ryan declaring it “the right time” to reprise the role.

Ryan told the BBC: “I’d already been thinking about a return because I’d met up with Kacey Ainsworth (Little Mo) and Kim Medcalf (Sam Mitchell) and we were reminiscing our fond memories of the show – and I’d also joined social media and saw that there was still a lot of love for the character.”

Ryan credited executive producer Ben Wadey’s arrival with prompting her to return as he “was keen to explore the potential” of a comeback for Zoe.

“He was such a massive fan of Zoe and the Slaters, so both of our worlds aligned at the right time, and I’m so excited to be back.”

open image in gallery Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) recently returned to ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

Wadey said: “Before I even stepped into the role, Zoe Slater was on my wish-list of returnees as, although we haven’t seen her on screen for 20 years, her character has transcended time due to her popular storylines.”