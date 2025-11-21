Gogglebox star confirmed as contestant on Strictly Christmas Special
- Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has been confirmed as the first celebrity contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
- Moffat made the announcement on BBC show Strictly: It Takes Two on Friday. She will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer Vito Coppola.
- Moffat, who won I’m A Celebrity in 2016, said in a statement that Strictly has always held a “special place” in her heart and that being part of the Christmas special was “magical”.
- The Strictly Christmas special will see six couples battle it out to be crowned Christmas Champion.
- Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host the show for the final time, with the show being judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. The studio audience will decide the winner on the evening.