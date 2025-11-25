Fourth celebrity announced for Strictly Christmas special
- Actor Nicholas Bailey, best known for his role as Dr Anthony Trueman in EastEnders, has been confirmed as the fourth celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
- Bailey will partner with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, as he trades Albert Square for the festive ballroom.
- He expressed his excitement for the show and that he hopes to make “Albert Square and Luba proud”.
- The Christmas Special will feature six couples competing for the Strictly Christmas Champion title, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting for their final time, and a judging panel including Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.
- Bailey joins previously announced participants Scarlett Moffatt, Melanie Blatt, and Jodie Ounsley, with the remaining two celebrities revealed on It Takes Two later this week.