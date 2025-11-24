Strictly confirms pop star will take part in Christmas special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All Saints singer Melanie Blatt says she is “so excited” after being confirmed as the second celebrity contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

She will partner with professional dancer Kai Widdrington when she takes to the festive ballroom in December.

“If you can’t have a dance at Christmas, when can you?!” Blatt said.

“I’m so excited to meet Kai and start training to make this a dance to remember.”

The news was announced on Monday during The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Rising to fame in the 1990s with All Saints, Blatt achieved significant success, including five number one singles and two Brit awards.

open image in gallery From left, Natalie Appleton, Shaznay Lewis, Melanie Blatt and Nicole Appleton of All Saints ( Getty Images )

Her recent ventures include founding a gourmet burger business and reaching the finals of Celebrity MasterChef, alongside other reality television appearances.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will see six couples compete for the coveted title of Strictly Christmas Champion.

Outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will oversee the festivities, while Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will judge the performances.

The studio audience will ultimately decide the winner.

open image in gallery Scarlett Moffatt will also take to the Strictly ballroom ( Getty )

Blatt joins television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who was previously announced as a contestant. The Gogglebox star will be paired with professional dancer Vito Coppola in the ballroom.

“I just keep crying all the time and now I can say it out loud, I’m so excited,” Moffatt said when the news was announced.

“It’s just a dream, like honestly this is like the top of my bucket list, which I never thought I was going to be able to do, and now I get to do it.”

The remaining four celebrities participating in the special are expected to be revealed this week.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.