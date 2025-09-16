All the stars confirmed for Louis Theroux’s nostalgic girlband documentary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new BBC Two series, executive-produced by Louis Theroux, is set to explore the peak of girlband popularity from the 1990s onwards.

The three-part show, following last year's Boybands Forever, will feature candid interviews with musicians who defined the era.

Confirmed participants include Melanie Blatt (All Saints), Kelle Bryan (Eternal), Kerry Katona (Atomic Kitten), Heidi Range (Sugababes), Perrie Edwards (Little Mix), and Su-Elise Nash (Mis-Teeq), as they reminisce about their fame and success.

The series will also feature interviews with musicians, DJs and industry figures including Scott Mills, MNEK, Pete Waterman and Tulisa.

Louis Theroux, executive producer for production company Mindhouse, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of making this wonderful series.

Kerry Katona, former member of Atomic Kitten, is also set to star ( PA Archive )

“I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s. It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally.

“Then in their wake came a parade of girlbands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny.

“Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure.

“There was pain behind the music, too, and as is so often the case there was price to be paid for that level of young fame. But mainly we wanted this to be a celebration of a time of very special music and talent.”

Jonathan Rothery, head of BBC popular music TV, added: “Following the fantastic, headline-grabbing Boybands Forever series from Louis Theroux and Nancy Strang at Mindhouse, the focus now turns to the stories of some of the UK’s most influential girl groups.

“Girlbands Forever promises a nostalgic trip through that time in pop music history, as well as an exploration into the truth of being a young woman thrust into the spotlight, the lived experiences and the lessons learnt.”

Girlbands Forever will air later this year on BBC Two and iPlayer.