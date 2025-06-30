Netflix partners with NASA as space agency looks to boost rocket launch viewership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has teamed up with NASA to livestream rocket launches on its platform beginning this summer.

The new partnership, announced Monday, comes as the streaming giant seeks to expand its live event coverage.

Along with rocket launches, audiences will also be able to tune in to watch astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and stunning live views of Earth from the International Space Station.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

“Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

This summer, Netflix will bring NASA+ live programming to its platform ( NASA via Getty Images )

With this new partnership, NASA hopes to tap into Netflix’s global audience of more than 700 million people.

“The agency’s broader efforts include connecting with as many people as possible through video, audio, social media, and live events,” NASA said in a statement. “The goal is simple: to bring the excitement of the agency’s discoveries, inventions, and space exploration to people, wherever they are.”

It’s important to note that these streams won’t be exclusive to Netflix — they will still remain free to watch on the NASA app and NASA.gov.

An exact date has not yet been announced for when NASA+ content will be available on Netflix, but it’ll arrive sometime this summer.

Subscribers will find the NASA+ live feeds integrated with their account, right alongside their favorite series.

This new venture marks Netflix’s second major foray into the world of live streaming. It comes months after the platform live-streamed its first major sporting event: the November 2024 bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

While the match drew a record-breaking 108 million global viewers on Netflix, the stream was hit with technical difficulties and buffering, causing widespread outrage. A Florida man later brought a lawsuit against the streamer on behalf of consumers who were affected by the constant technical issues during the stream.

The next month, the streamer launched its inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, airing the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans. That live-stream event went fairly smoothly, with no major complaints from viewers.

Meanwhile, in February, it was reported that Netflix was eyeing the live broadcast rights for Formula 1 in the United States. ESPN currently holds the live rights for F1 in the U.S., but ESPN’s exclusivity period to discuss terms with F1 chiefs has now expired. The bidding process for the 2026 season onwards is set to begin sometime later this year.