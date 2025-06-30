Netflix is about to remove your favourite original series after nine years
Acclaimed title became word-of-mouth smash in lockdown
Just because something is released exclusively on Netflix does not mean it’ll stay on Netflix forever.
July 2025 is a shining example of this, with several Original titles set to be removed from the streaming service over the next four weeks.
One such title is a TV series that users commonly call one of the greatest titles to have been released under the “Netflix Original” in the last 10 years: French show Call My Agent!.
The series will no longer be available to stream on Netflix due to the expiration of a licencing deal. Its removal follows what has been nine years of huge success for the show.
After its addition to the service in 2016, it gained a cult fanbase thanks to word-of-mouth four years later, becoming one of the breakout hits of the pandemic.
The series, starring Camille Cottin and Laure Calamy, follows talent agents at the fictional agency and explores their relationships with their actor clients, who are played by real-life stars in cameo form. A British remake, titled Ten Percent, was made and swiftly cancelled in 2022.
Call My Agent! is one of many titles being etched from Netflix’s library in July 2025 – below is a full list.
NB: The Independent put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
Movies
1 July
Aiyyaa – US
Alone – US
All is True – UK
Annabelle – US
Annie (2014) – UK
Appleseed Alpha – UK
The Art of the Steal – UK
Awakenings – US
Blood Money – US
Bombay Talkies – US
Boss – UK/US
Buddah Hoga Terra Baap – US
Budhia Singh: Born to Run – US
Central Intelligence – UK
Chashme Baddoor – US
Cold Comes the Night – UK
Colombiana – US
Constantine – US
Cosmopolis – UK
Couples Retreat – US
Crazy, Stupid, Love – US
The Croods – US
Draft Day – US
Do the Right Thing – US
Drishyam – UK/US
Dune: Part Two – US
The Equalizer 3 – US
Gabbar is Back – US
Get Him to the Greek – US
Gollu Aur Pappu – US
Hearts Beat Loud – UK
Hotel Transylvania – US
Hotel Transylvania 2 – US
I Know What You Did Last Summer – US
Inkaar – US
In My Dreams – UK
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry – US
Inside Man – UK
Leave No Trace – UK
Liar Liar – UK
Little Dixie – UK
Ma – UK
Madras Café – US
The Marine 5: Battleground – UK
Mary Kom – US
Michael (2011) – US
The Monuments Men – US
Mumbai Delhi Mumbai – US
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown – US
The Nun – US
Obsessed – US
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – US
Ocean’s Twelve – US
Ocean’s Thirteen – US
One by Two – US
Players – US
Queen – US
Resident Evil: Retribution – US
Resident Evil: Vendetta – UK
Ricki and the Flash – UK
Rise of the Guardians – US
Runaway Jury – US
The Secret Life of Pets – UK
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – UK
Shaitan – US
Sicario 2: Soldado – US
Sisters (2015) – US
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – US
The Squid and the Whale – UK/US
Think Like a Man Too – UK
Twilight (2008) – US
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 – US
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 – US
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse – US
The Twilight Saga: New Moon – US
The Walk – UK
The Wedding Ringer – UK
What the Fish – US
When You Finish Saving the World – UK
2 July
An American Crime – US
3 July
The Art of Incarceration – UK
80 for Brady – US
Elvis – UK
5 July
The Addams Family (1991) – US
The Babadook – UK
Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief – US
PNL – Dans la légende tour – UK/US
6 July
The Hater (Netflix Original) – US
King’s War – UK
The Legend of Bruce Lee – UK
Need for Speed – UK
Qin Empire: Alliance – UK
7 July
Aya – UK
Chaos, Disorder – UK
Coming Forth by Day – UK
From Meir, to Meir – UK
How I Won the London Mayor Election – UK
The Road (2015) – UK
The Room (2019) – UK
Sleepless Nights – UK
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – UK
Tito – UK
Trapped (2021) – UK
Wifelike – UK
8 July
Prophetess – UK/US
9 July
Changing Lanes – UK
The Tutor – US
10 July
Carriers – UK
My Sailor, My Love – UK
Tickled – US
11 July
Cocaine Bear – UK
Mister Organ – US
The Neon Highway – US
12 July
Champions – UK
13 July
Dumb Money – US
Life or Something Like It – US
14 July
Margaux – UK
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan – US
15 July
Barbie – US
Frontline: Battle for Haiti – UK
Valhalla Rising – US
16 July
Entourage (2015) – US
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – US
Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1 – US
MILF (Netflix Original) – UK/US
17 July
Freaks (2018) – US
Queen Bees – US
20 July
Smurfs: The Lost Village – US
25 July
Scream VI – US
26 July
You Hurt My Feelings – US
28 July
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – US
31 July
Seriously Single (Netflix Original) – US
TV
1 July
Are You Human – UK
Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me – UK
Descendants of the Sun (Netflix Original) – UK
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition – US
Fight for My Way – UK
Good Manager – UK
Honour – UK
Loudermilk – UK/US
My Golden Life – UK
999 Critical Condition – UK
Overlord – UK/US
The Program – UK
Queen for Seven Days – UK
Rabbids Invasion – US
Rubble & Crew – US
Sailor Moon Crystal – US
School 2017 – UK
Teen Titans Go! – UK
The Trouble with Maggie Cole – UK
The Wonder Years – US
3 July
Insecure – US
The Woman in White – UK
6 July
Detectorists – UK
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – US
8 July
She Would Never Know – UK/US
This is Us – US
10 July
The Twelve (Netflix Original) – US
Vicious – UK
12 July
Jump Like a Witch – UK
15 July
Backstreet Rookie – UK/US
Outnumbered – UK
Sunny Bunnies – UK/US
17 July
Bitter Daisies (Netflix Original) – US
The Vampire Diaries – UK
18 July
Harvey Girls Forever! (Netflix Original) – US
22 July
Call My Agent! (Netflix Original) – UK/US
26 July
Wynonna Earp – US
30 July
The Kingdom – US
27 July
Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! (Netflix Original) – US
Comedy
25 July
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Original) – US
