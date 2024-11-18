Jake Paul makes controversial admission after beating Mike Tyson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jake Paul seemingly admitted he was only trying to “hurt” Mike Tyson “a little bit” in their controversial fight, which the YouTuber won on points.

Paul, 27, beat Tyson, 58, after eight two-minute rounds, with the scorecards reading 80-72, 79-73, 79-73 in his favour. The bout was Tyson’s first professional contest since the heavyweight legend retired in 2005, though he did box Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

During Friday’s fight, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Texas and streamed live on Netflix, Paul was accused of holding back against Tyson – or ‘pulling’ his punches.

When that was put to the YouTuber in his post-fight interview, Paul replied: “I was trying to hurt him a little bit. I was scared he was going to hurt me, I was trying to hurt him...”

Paul appeared coy as he gave the answer, while many fans streamed out of AT&T Stadium – home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Although, by that point, many fans had actually departed already.

At the post-fight press conference, Paul was again asked if he’d taken his foot off the gas in the later rounds, and he said: “Yeah, definitely, definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone who didn’t need to be hurt.”

Paul also said he did not feel Tyson’s power at any point during the fight.

Jake Paul (left) beat Mike Tyson on all three scorecards ( Getty Images )

The result took Paul’s pro record to 11-1, with the 27-year-old having beaten numerous mixed martial arts stars and lesser-known boxers.

When asked who he will face next, Paul said, “Anyone I want [...] everyone is next on the list,” and claimed: “This is the biggest event, over 120m people on Netflix. We crashed the site.”

Netflix has not yet released viewership figures for the event.