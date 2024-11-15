Paul vs Tyson LIVE: Latest updates and start time as tension builds for fight night after weigh-in slap
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated final face-off for their boxing match, leading the YouTuber to say the heavyweight legend “hits like a b***h.”
Tyson, 58, will fight YouTuber Paul, 27, in Texas live on Netflix tonight in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years.
And one night before that divisive fight, Tyson and Paul tipped the scales at a weigh-in, as fans in Dallas cheered the boxing great and booed the social-media star. As Paul and Tyson came face to face, the latter slapped Paul, before security separated the pair.
“Talking’s over,” Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before refusing to explain why he hit Paul or answer more questions. Paul then said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up.”
Paul also screamed: “He hits like a b***, it’s personal now, he must die!” Follow the latest updates ahead of tonight’s fight below:
The awkward truth behind Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
There is no hate, no love, the gloves are big and the rounds will be short when Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight on Friday night.
It makes no difference if the men share fifty million dollars for their carnival night in a Texas ring. It is one of the purest fights for money in the dirty, old boxing game; it’s not personal, it’s just cash. And, lots of it.
Tyson is 58 now, reformed, grey at the edges, his eyes have softened with his belly and each attempt at spitting venom sounds fake. Well, it probably is, so what? He was once Iron Mike, the youngest heavyweight champion in history, so please show some respect.
Paul, in his own unique way, has single-handedly ruined the boxing careers of many UFC stars and exposed them inside the boxing ring as flat-footed swingers; now the former child performer is hunting down faded kings of the ring. It is the unmade Rocky movie with a twist: can the old king beat the young kid? It’s the age-old boxing tale.
It has, obviously, been called a freak show, a meaningless event, a danger to Tyson’s health and a threat to the dignity of boxing, having been rearranged after Tyson suffered a health scare.
But here’s what you don’t understand about the fight...
Read Steve Bunce’s preview in full:
Tyson & Paul professional records
This fight brings together one of the most famous names in boxing history and a relative newcomer to the sport, though the high profile of both fighters – as well as the nature of the fight – has thrust it into the spotlight.
Jake Paul is best known as a YouTuber and performer, despite his references to himself as a boxer, but perhaps a win over ‘Iron Mike’ would be enough for sceptics to take him more seriously. Paul is currently 10-1 in his career, with his only loss coming on points to Tommy Fury in February 2023, and he has beaten famous fighters (though not boxers) such as Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.
On the other hand, Tyson, now aged 58, enters the fight 19 years after his last bout, with his record standing at 50 wins, six losses and two no-contests. In his prime, he was a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.
His last professional fight was against Kevin McBride in 2005, while he also lost to Lennox Lewis and, perhaps most famously, both Evander Holyfield and Buster Douglas.
Who’s really the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world?
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been, with Oleksandr Usyk’s epic victory over Tyson Fury one of the classic fights of the modern era.
The past several years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.
There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s post-fight rant after a second loss to Usyk stands out as a prime example.
All of these fights and results have factored into The Independent’s own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s boxers, to be updated monthly.
While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings, including each fighter’s overall record, recent record, level of activity and calibre of opposition.
Jake Paul reveals next fight after Mike Tyson: ‘It makes so much sense’
Jake Paul is adamant he will fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez following his bout with Mike Tyson on Friday.
Ahead of his fight with the former world heavyweight champion, the former YouTube star has resumed his audacious move to fight one of the best pound-for-pound stars in boxing, despite his relative lack of experience.
But Paul believes he can entice the Mexican superstar with Friday’s extravaganza in Arlington, Texas against the 58-year-old Tyson.
Paul, who is now 10-1 with seven knockouts and whose only defeat was on points to Tommy Fury, believes a cruiserweight bout against Alvarez for a version of the world title can be agreed for 2025.
“This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing,” Paul said. “The largest attraction, and me vs Canelo at 200lbs for the cruiserweight world title is the biggest fight.”
Angry Jake Paul makes extraordinary bet with Katie Taylor over Mike Tyson fight
Jake Paul lost his cool at the press conference for his fight with Mike Tyson, making numerous $1m bets with undercard boxers who predicted he will lose.
Paul, 27, will box Tyson, 58, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Friday (15 November), 19 years after “Iron Mike” last fought professionally.
The heavyweight icon did compete in an exhibition bout as recently as 2020, against Roy Jones Jr, but some fear for Tyson’s health here – particularly after his fight with Paul was delayed earlier this year, when Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a plane. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro boxer in recent years, mainly beating MMA fighters and lesser-known boxers. His sole loss was a points defeat by Tommy Fury – half-brother of Tyson Fury – in 2023.
And at the end of Wednesday’s press conference for Paul vs Tyson, host Ariel Helwani asked every undercard fighter who they think will win Friday’s main event.
Is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul ‘scripted’ or is it a real fight?
It says something that several US states have banned betting on Friday’s fight between boxing’s Mike Tyson and attention’s Jake Paul. You cannot place a bet in New York, for example, or a wager in Colorado, where gaming commissioners are treating the event as something akin to an exhibition. That is despite the fight’s official stamp of approval by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, but then anything goes in Texas.
The fight is dressed up as a professional boxing bout, but it is easy to see why some inside the sport feel uneasy. The two outcomes of a genuinely brutal contest would be: a 27-year-old gym jock beats up a sickly 58-year-old grandfather; or one of the most ruthless boxers of all time knocks out an out-of-depth YouTuber. Either way, the optics aren’t great.
Which is why it’s unlikely either of those things will happen. Both boxers will wear heavy 14oz gloves to slow down hands and cushion impacts, rather than the standard 10oz gloves. The fight will take place across eight two-minute rounds, rather than the usual 12 three-minute rounds. It is officially sanctioned but it is also designed to avoid genuine horror.
Paul vs Tyson rules: How many rounds and are knockouts allowed?
The controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is finally here, scheduled to take place this week after a four-month delay.
YouTube star Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, in July, but the former heavyweight champion had to delay the bout after experiencing an ulcer flare-up on a plane.
Save for any late problems, the fight will go ahead on Friday, as Tyson boxes professionally for the first time in 19 years. Meanwhile, Paul has gone 10-1 as a pro since establishing himself as a YouTuber.
And in an unprecedented move, the contest will stream live on Netflix, as the Americans clash at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas.
Here’s all you need to know about the rules for the fight, after months of speculation.
Why is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson on Netflix? What fight means for future of live sport
“Live on Netflix.” You’ll hear those words a lot this week, as Mike Tysonand Jake Paul meet in one of the most controversial fights in recent memory. But as novel as those words are, they may represent the norm in the coming months and years.
Let’s start with the exposition. Netflix has been a game-changer in the consumption of film and television over the last decade, and the American streaming giant is now seeking to have the same impact in the world of sport. Launched in 1998, Netflix’s first major boom took place between 2007 and 2011, as its subscriber numbers soared from 6m to 23m. But it felt like Netflix really became a staple in living rooms and on laptops worldwide in the mid-2010s, with the release of its first original output: the award-winning, US remake of House Of Cards.
Since then, numerous series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Money Heist and Bridgerton have further shown Netflix’s ability to produce craved art and content (although the platform’s original films have not impressed in the same way), seeing a growth to 282.7m subscribers as of late 2024.
Taylor v Serrano 2: Start time, TV channel and how to watch fight on Netflix
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet again in a rematch on the undercard of Jake Paul v Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas.
The bout, for the IBF, WBC and WBO super-lightweight titles, offers the Puerto Rican fighter a chance at revenge against the Bray boxer.
Before Americans Paul and Tyson square off at the home of the Dallas Cowboy, with Netflix streaming the event live, two of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport will begin their 11th shared round following Taylor’s split decision win two years ago after 10 engrossing rounds.
When is the co-main event between Taylor and Serrano?
The fight will take place on Friday 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium, with a capacity of 80,000, is the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
The event will begin at 1am GMT on Saturday 16 November (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday).
No time has yet been announced for Taylor v Serrano fight, but with the Paul v Tyson ring walks scheduled for approximately 4am GMT on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday), you can expect Taylor v Serrano to begin between 2:30am GMT (6:30pm PT, 8:30pm CT, 9:30pm ET on Friday) and 3:00am GMT.
How can I watch it?
Paul vs Tyson and Taylor v Serrano 2 will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move. The fight will not be on pay-per-view; it will be available to all existing and new subscribers.
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano tip scales at same weight ahead of massive rematch fight
Ireland’s Katie Taylor has weighed in at the exact same weight as Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano ahead of Friday night’s highly-anticipated rematch between the two.
The 38-year-old will defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion in her second showdown against Serrano, with both fighters weighing in at 137.4lbs (62kg).
Taylor won a narrow all-action contest with Serrano by a split decision in 2022 on a historic night at Madison Square Garden.
The first Taylor v Serrano fight was the first women’s boxing match to headline at the famous New York venue and the duo will add more weight to their legacy with this fight at AT&T Stadium set to be broadcast by Netflix, which has more than 260 million paid memberships globally.
