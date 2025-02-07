Netflix eye live F1 broadcast rights after Drive to Survive success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix is eyeing the live broadcast rights for Formula 1 in the United States with the bidding process for the 2026 season onwards set to begin in the next few months.

The streaming service has played a vital role in growing F1 stateside, with the hugely popular Drive to Survive documentary series expanding the sport’s fanbase to include a younger, female demographic.

ESPN currently holds the live rights for F1 in the US but ESPN’s exclusivity period to discuss terms with F1 chiefs has now expired.

As a result, Netflix is considering a bid for live streaming rights, as reported by Autosport. Another interesting angle, to what could be a competitive bidding war, is that Netflix hired ESPN’s vice president of production Kate Jackson in November to run their live sports content.

The seventh season of Drive to Survive, which has made icons out of the likes of ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner and F1 race winner Daniel Ricciardo, is set to air prior to the 2025 season starting on 16 March.

Currently, Netflix does not have a contract for any further seasons of Drive to Survive but, given the success of the show for both the streaming service and F1, it would be a huge surprise if it wasn’t renewed for another series.

Netflix recently entered the live sports content space with their airing of Mike Tyson’s fight against Jake Paul in November, which broke records for the most-streamed sports event of all time.

The service also streamed two NFL fixtures on Christmas Day and, starting last month, has a $5billion 10-year deal to stream WWE.

Netflix is eyeing the live rights to F1 in the United States ( AFP via Getty Images )

Netflix also recently won the broadcast rights for the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States.

F1 now has three races in the United States – Miami, Austin and Las Vegas – and has an American-owned team in Cadillac joining in 2026 as the sport’s 11th outfit. Current team Haas is also American-owned.

In the UK, Sky Sports holds the exclusive live rights for F1 until 2029 while free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 airs highlights.

The 2025 season-opening race, which will be Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut, is on 16 March in Australia.