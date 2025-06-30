Squid Game creator weighs in on US spin-off rumors after Cate Blanchett cameo
Hwang Dong-hyuk says he’s a ‘huge fan’ of director David Fincher
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he did not intend the show’s ending to set up a US-based spin-off, but that he’ll “definitely” be watching if it happens.
*Warning, Squid Game season three spoilers to follow*
The third and final season of the hit Korean Netflix series ended with a surprise cameo appearance by Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winner plays a Los Angeles-based recruiter for the deadly game, and many viewers assumed that her appearance was designed to set up a US-based spin-off series.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Hwang explained that the ending was meant to make a broader point about capitalism, rather than simply paving the way for a sequel.
“I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen,” he said. “Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended. And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself.
“That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else.”
It has been rumored since last year that Fight Club director David Fincher, who has a long-term deal with Netflix, could be behind a US-set adaptation or spin-off series set in the Squid Game universe.
Hwang admitted that he’d heard those rumors, but had no further information to offer.
“Honestly, nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this,” he said. “I’ve only read it in articles myself as well. I’ve always been a huge fan of David Fincher’s work — from Seven and I’ve loved his films. So if he were to create an American Squid Game, I think that would be very interesting to watch. I would definitely click on it immediately after it’s released, if it were to happen.”
As for the casting of Blanchett, Hwang previously told Netflix’s Tudum that she was hired because of the impact she could make despite her brief screen time.
“We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing,” he said.
“And as for why Cate Blanchett? She’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did.”
