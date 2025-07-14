Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ncuti Gatwa has claimed he decided not to be a part of this year’s Eurovision “long before it was announced”.

The former Doctor Who actor, who sensationally left the BBC sci-fi series earlier this year, was set to reveal the scores at the 2025 song contest on 17 May but, just one day before, it was revealed he had pulled out.

“Unforeseen circumstances” were cited as the reason for the change, which coincided with rising controversy around the event, but Gatwa, 32, has told BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg that his decision stemmed from being “very busy”.

Gatwa was probed about the mystery surrounding his withdrawal from Eurovision on politics show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 13 July, telling the host: “That one was all handled very interestingly.

“I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced and it was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why. But I was just very busy. I had a lot of work schedules, a lot of press around [new comedy film] The Roses, around Doctor Who. Yeah, it was just a lot of press.”

When Kuenssberg asked if Gatwa had pulled out due to the involvement of Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael, the actor, who has openly expressed pro-Palestine views, replied: “No, I was just very busy.”

Gatwa, after being asked if he watched Eurovision, said: “I didn’t. I was busy.”

It’s unknown whether Gatwa was suggesting the original news, which occurred three weeks earlier, had been announced incorrectly or whether his decision to step down was shared belatedly. The Independent has contacted the actor for comment.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa said he was too ‘busy’ to participate in Eurovision 2025 ( BBC )

Gatwa had been announced as the UK’s official Eurovision spokesperson three weeks before the event, in a move that formed part of a Doctor Who crossover timed for a Eurovision-theme episode. The BBC has declined to comment.

A BBC statement about Gatwa’s departure from the coverage said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately, Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK.”

Gatwa’s exit from Doctor Who, which was aired on 31 May, was rumoured for months, but viewers were left complaining about the abrupt way he was written off.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC )

The actor told Kuenssberg that he quit the show as the role was taking a toll on his body, both mentally and physically.

“I’m getting old, and my body was tired – and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions,” he quipped.

“It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”

Gatwa will next be seen in West End play Born with Teeth alongside Edward Bluemel. The production re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe (Gatwa) and William Shakespeare (Bluemel).

Also in August, Gatwa will feature in comedy film The Roses, a remake of 1989 film The War of the Roses, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.