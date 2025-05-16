Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurovision 2025 viewers have accused the TV broadcast of “censoring” audience boos during Israel’s semi-final performance.

Singer Yuval Raphael performed her song “New Day Will Rise” during Thursday night’s (15 May) semi-final, which aired in the UK on BBC One.

While minimal boos could be heard in the broadcast, some viewers have claimed that the audience dissent was minimised or artificially drowned out. Footage shared on social media – seemingly captured by attendees of the live event, and its rehearsal – suggests that there was audible booing during Raphael’s song that could not be heard on the broadcast.

“Eurovision adding crowd noise over Israel's performance so viewers can't hear the booing,” one viewer claimed on X/Twitter.

“Of course they filter out the booing , so typical,” wrote another, while someone else claimed: “The boos at Eurovision were so loud for that performance that they weren’t able to filter them all.”

The live feed for the BBC’s footage came via Eurovision organiser the EBU and its Swiss broadcaster, with the audio unchanged by the BBC besides the addition of live commentary.

Claims of booing have been disputed by the EBU, however, with a spokesperson telling The Independent: “We heard no booing during Yuval’s performance tonight and we have had no reports of booing either. The atmosphere stayed positive and celebratory throughout!”

Martin Green CBE, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “Our fans have demonstrated their passion and fairness brilliantly so far at the event with an incredible atmosphere in the arena for all the rehearsals and the First and Second Semi Finals.

open image in gallery Israel's Yuval Raphael performing at Eurovision ( BBC )

“Their commitment as ever has been amazing, and we trust them to support all artists in the spirit of being united by music. Obviously, we're watching all shows closely and look forward to welcoming thousands more to enjoy the live Eurovision Song Contest experience.”

Israel’s involvement in the music competition has been a point of significant controversy this year, amid the ongoing violence in Palestine.

Palestinian health authorities state that more than 52,800 people, a large proportion of whom are women and children, have been killed in the Israel-Gaza conflict, which many human rights organisations have described as a genocide. Israel’s military offensive was launched after an attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023, which killed around 1,200 people at the Nova festival.

Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 attacks, told the BBC in advance of the performance that she was “expecting” to be booed. “But we are here to sing and I'm going to sing my heart out for everyone,” she added.

Amid wider criticism of Israel, there had been calls to bar the country from competing at this year’s Eurovision, with over 70 former contestants signing an open letter calling for Israel, and Israel’s national broadcaster KAN, to be banned.

open image in gallery Israel's performance at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final ( BBC )

Earlier in the day, Raphael’s rehearsal performance had been disrupted by protestors. In a statement, Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR confirmed that protesters had been ejected from the St Jakobshalle arena.

“During the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted”, a spokeswoman for SRG SSR said.

“Six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with oversized flags and whistles. Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall.”

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday 17 May, and will be shown on BBC One from 8pm.