Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who fans have been left speculating over who may replace Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord, as his future on the sci-fi series appears uncertain.

The Sex Education actor made his debut as the 15th Doctor on the BBC’s flagship programme in December 2023, taking over from David Tennant who briefly returned for that year’s specials.

Gatwa, 32, returned for his second season in April, which will conclude on 31 May with a two-part finale featuring the episodes: “Wish World” and “The Reality War.”

However, it has been rumoured that Gatwa will not continue as the Time Lord for a third season, as he reportedly has his eyes on Hollywood roles instead. It has also been reported that the series will be on hiatus until 2027 as rumours abound that the BBC’s multi-million pound deal with Disney + (which has streamed Gatwa’s turn as the Doctor for international audiences) is hanging in the balance. The Independent has contacted the BBC and Gatwa’s representatives for comment.

While the BBC has not made any formal announcements about the casting or timeline of the forthcoming season, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating over who may eventually replace Gatwa and become the 16th Doctor.

One name circulating online is Billie Piper, who played Christopher Eccleston’s companion Rose Tyler from 2005 to 2006.

In another viral post shared on X/Twitter, one fan predicted a female Doctor, suggesting the possible names: Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Jo Martin (Marlow Murder Club), Dolly Wells (Doll & Em), and Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus).

“I've noticed a lot of discussion today about the 16th Doctor, especially now it's looking more and more likely Ncuti has left. If this series ends with his regeneration and S3 is a new Doctor, these are my choices for sure,” the fan wrote.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Dan Fearon )

“Oh my god Erin Doherty Doctor would be soooooo good,” agreed one viewer, as another added: “I've been saying Aimee Lou Wood for ages or Helena Bonham Carter… I know it's a stretch.”

Someone else pointed towards Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, stating: “I don’t think 15 will regenerate but if so, my ideal but unrealistic 16th doctor casting is THE Nicola Coughlan. Please see the vision!”

Gatwa’s exit would be the earliest since Christopher Eccleston, who left the series after one season in 2005. David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker each completed three seasons before handing over the reins to the next actor.

A spokesperson for the show told The Sun that no decisions about season three will be made until the second season has finished airing next week.

“Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season three will be made after season two airs,” read the statement. “The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and we have an entire spin off, The War Between the Land and the Sea, to air. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.”

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa in ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/Maxine Howells )

Russell T Davies – who rebooted the cult series back in 2005 – returned in 2023 to write and executive produce Gatwa’s new seasons. It was also the first time that Doctor Who was aired internationally on Disney + and by the BBC in the UK.

The two-part finale is expected to bring Gatwa’s second season to a dramatic end, following a huge revelation in last week’s episode, “The Interstellar Song Contest”, which revealed that Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson) is actually the renegade Time Lord, The Rani.

The villain bi-generated last week, producing another version of herself (played by The Good Wife's Archie Panjabi), with the two of them seen working together in a preview of the forthcoming instalment.

Speaking in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said that the show is “wilder than it's ever been before” and that the climactic storyline is “very epic” and “very personal”.

“It takes some very unexpected turns,” he said. “There are big surprises, from the Doctor and for the Doctor. Some of it shakes up the lore of Gallifrey. Some of it re-contextualises the Doctor, the Rani, and their relationship.”

The War Between the Land and the Sea is a forthcoming five-part miniseries set in the Whoniverse, written Davies, which tells the story of the Sea Devils from Doctor Who, who originally featured in the show in 1972.