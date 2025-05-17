Doctor Who fans react to Rylan Clark’s ‘surreal’ cameo in Eurovision-themed episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Rylan Clark has made a special guest appearance in the latest episode of Doctor Who as part of a unique crossover episode with the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 36-year-old played himself in an episode titled “The Interstellar Song Contest” which aired before Saturday’s Eurovision final in Basel, Switzerland.

The sixth episode in the current season of the sci-fi series will see The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

Follow live updates from the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest here.

The episode features planets from across the universe competing for the top prize and is co-hosted by Clark, whose incredibly white teeth got a special nod at the start of the episode before he walked on stage, while Irish TV host and “King of Eurovision” Graham Norton also appears.

The plot involves The Docto having to save the competition after two villains from the planet Hellia cause chaos by sending the show’s space station into deep space.

Although Clark isn’t known for his acting skills fans of his were immediately impressed to see the star on the show.

open image in gallery Rylan Clark in Doctor Who ( BBC )

One fan wrote: “Rylan in Doctor Who is so surreal but I love it!”

“I haven't watched Doctor Who in years but if Rylan is The Doctor now then I'll start watching,” a second added.

“Rylan not caring that Earth blew up and he is the last human because he still got a job to do hosting song contests to aliens is pretty iconic tbf,” a third joked.

Meanwhile, a fourth noted how surreal it was seeing Clark on Doctor Who: “Rylan appearing in a Doctor Who episode just under an hour before Eurovision starts... I bet no one had that on their 2025 bingo card on New Years Day.”

It comes after Gatwa unexpectedly pulled out of presenting the UK jury vote during the Eurovision 2025 final, with pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor stepping in at the last minute.

A BBC statement about Gatwa’s departure from the coverage said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately, Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK.”

open image in gallery Doctor Who will feature an ‘Interstellar Song Contest’ episode on the day ( BBC Studios/James Pardon )

Ellis-Bextor added, as part of the statement: “I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!”

Clark presented live commentary on BBC One for the Eurovision semi-finals on 13 May and 15 May, and will commentate on the final for BBC Radio 2 alongside presenter Scott Mills. Norton will commentate on the final for BBC One viewers.