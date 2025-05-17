Graham Norton reveals he underwent major surgery ahead of Eurovision final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Norton has revealed that he underwent shoulder replacement surgery ahead of this year’s Eurovision final, and will be on a slew of medications during the broadcast.

Acts from more than two dozen countries will take the stage in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday (17 May) with the 62-year-old presenter hosting the BBC’s four-hour-long coverage for his 16th year.

Speaking to Scott Mills on his BBC Radio 2 programme, Norton said: “This is my left shoulder’s first appearance on radio. A brand new shoulder. It’s less than two weeks old.”

He continued: “It feels a bit new. It’s a little owie [painful] but, forgive me, I’m on many, many, medications right now. So, if I say anything bad – it’s not my fault!”

Although Norton did not specify why he underwent the major operation, the procedure is commonly used to treat arthritis or severe fractures in order to improve mobility and reduce pain.

His comments follow after Norton was seen at the Bafta TV Awards last Sunday (11 May) with his arm in a black sling.

The UK will be represented in this year’s Eurovision grand final by Remember Monday – the first girl group to represent the country since Precious in 1999.

open image in gallery Graham Norton has revealed he has undergone major shoulder surgery ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final ( Getty Images for P&O Cruises )

The trio have generated a buzz among fans who hope school friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele could be the key to the UK’s long-awaited Eurovision comeback.

Remember Mondays’ smooth harmonies impressed audiences in Basel, Switzerland, with their debut performance of “What The Hell Just Happened? ” earlier this week.

However, the group will face stiff competition in Saturday's grand final, including Eurovision win record contender KAJ from Sweden and Israeli singer Yuval Raphael.

open image in gallery The presenter has hosted the BBC's coverage of the competition since 2009 ( Getty Images )

It was announced, on Thursday night, that the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson, Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, would be replaced by singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The BBC said Gatwa was unable to reveal the points, given by the UK national jury to other contestants during the competition’s grand final, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Read a full list of the the acts competing in the 2025 Eurovision grand final here.

The Eurovision Grand Final will air on BBC One at 8pm on Saturday (17 May).