When the late Terry Wogan retired from his 35-year stint as the voice of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008, many fans thought hope was lost for the UK.

But then Graham Norton emerged onto our screens, bringing his sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek comments. It felt like the perfect match. Any doubts that Norton couldn’t fill Wogan’s shoes quickly vanished in a puff of confetti.

This year, Norton will again be in the commentary booth for the BBC’s grand final coverage on Saturday 17 May from Basel, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be holding down the fort presenting the semi-finals this week (13 and 15 May).

Norton is renowned for mocking the length of the four-hour final and also for noticing when someone has “dressed up” for the announcement of scores from each participating country. Fortunately he seems to be a fan of Remember Monday, this year’s UK entry.

Let’s remember some of Norton’s fiercest lines:

“This is Marmite if everyone hated Marmite.” – on Germany’s performance “I Don’t Feel Hate” by Jendrick (2021)

“Less Destiny’s Child. More Destiny’s Inappropriate Aunt.” – on Serbia’s performance by pop trio Hurricane (2021)

“Now it’s time for the flag ceremony. It’s a new tradition. It’s a way of making the show just that little bit longer.” – on the length of the opening ceremony (2018)

open image in gallery Graham Norton hosting Eurovision 2024 ( Getty Images )

“He has come back with a song called ‘That’s How You Write A Song’... Ironically the song is not great.” – on Norway’s performance (2018)

“I liked the bit when she stopped the music.” – on Slovenia’s performance, which faked a technical glitch (2018)

“Thank you very much... I just want the nurse to put me back to bed now after that.” – on Germany’s heavy metal band Lord of the Lost performing (2023)

“If you’re going to get someone to dress as a gorilla, at least get a decent outfit. That looks like couple of old car seats sewn together.” – on Italy’s entry “Occidentali’s Karma” (2017)

“The producers put together the running order, and given that no song given second place has ever won, I’m guessing they didn’t think much of this. Feel sorry for France, the artist is Lisa Angell the song is ‘N’oubliez Pas’ which means don’t forget. Sadly, I fear, we will.” – on France’s performance at the grand final (2015)

open image in gallery Graham Norton with Remember Monday, the UK’s Eurovision entry for this year. ( BBC/BBC Studios/Sam McMahon )

“He said he did something terrible as a boy. We don’t know what it was. It might have been write this song.” – on Norway’s entry “A Monster Like Me” (2015)

“OK… That’s three minutes we’ll never get back, but look at it this way: We’ll never have to hear that song again.” – on Albania’s performance of ‘I’m Alive’ (2015)

“Well, that wasn’t embarrassing at all, well done.” – reacting to the surprise rap delivered by the reader of the Finnish results (2014)

“Oh thank you, it’s so fun! It’s like the gay wedding I’ll never have! It’s gone in my wine!” – responding to Eurovision presenters showering him with confetti in his special commentary booth (2014)

“If you’ve just joined us and thought, ‘Ooh, Denise van Outen’s let herself go’, no, that’s Cascada representing Germany” – on Cascada after her performance of “Glorious” (2013)

“If you’re watching with pets or sensitive older people, maybe now’s the time to put them in the utility room.” – commenting before Cezar’s high-pitched, strobe-filled performance of “It’s My Life” for Romania (2013)

“This will put fear into your heart – she’s a devoted experimental jazz musician. She can do extraordinary things with her voice…not pleasant things but extraordinary.” – introducing Albania’s Eurovision entry Rona Nishliu performing “Suus” (2012)

open image in gallery Will Graham Norton be kinder to the UK’s entry Olly Alexander? ( TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima )

“He looks like a nice boy who’s fallen in with the wrong lot, doesn’t he?” – on Eric Saade’s performance of “Popular” for Sweden (2011)

“They’re drinking quite a lot. It’s almost like they think they’re not going to perform again.” – on the UK’s backing dancers (2010)

“The bad news is, you’re about to watch Albania. She’s only 17, so please bear that in mind. Where was her mother? Why didn’t she step in and say no?” – on Albania’s performance of "Carry Me in Your Dreams" performed by Kejsi Tola (2009)

Eurovision 2025 is taking place in Basel, Switzerland. The first semi-final is on Tuesday 13 May while the second semi-final is held on Thursday 15 May. The Grand Final takes place this Saturday (17 May).