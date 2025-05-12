Eurovision 2025 semi-finals running order and how to watch live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s officially Eurovision week, and ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday 17 May, fans have the chance to see all 37 countries performing in the semi-finals.

The top 10 countries from each will make it through to the final, including the Big Five – the UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy – who automatically qualify. Host country Switzerland is also guaranteed a spot in the final thanks to singer Nemo’s triumph at the 2024 contest.

Protests have been taking place over Israel’s participation. Contestant Yuval Raphael, a 7 October survivor, will sing “New Day Will Rise” in the second semi-final.

Earlier this week, an open letter signed by former Eurovision contestants called on the European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, to ban Israel and its national broadcaster KAN from the contest.

About 1,300 Swiss police officers will be on duty in Basel while the contest is taking place, with more forces drafted in from the Swiss Armed Forces, federal police and neighbouring countries Germany and France ahead of the two semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, and the Grand Final on Saturday.

Basel police’s head of communications Adrian Plachesi told the Press Association that no permission has been granted for protests, but officers would be stationed for expected pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

He added officers “might have to intervene” if demonstrations interfere with “public safety”.

open image in gallery Israel's contestant Yuval Raphael walks the turquoise carpet as pro-Palestine protestors wave flags from the crowds ( AFP via Getty Images )

It was also announced that Raphael will not be giving interviews to accredited journalists, reportedly due to “security reasons”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the semi-finals and the Grand Final, including the running order and how to watch if you’re not at the live event in Basel, Switzerland.

First semi-final

The first semi-final is taking place on Tuesday 13 May and will be broadcast on BBC One, iPlayer, Radio Two and BBC Sounds from 8pm. The Independent will be live-blogging so you can follow along with additional commentary, insights and news.

The running order is as follows:

1. Iceland: VÆB – “RÓA”

2. Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – “GAJA”

3. Slovenia: Klemen – “How Much Time Do We Have Left”

4. Estonia: Tommy Cash – “Espresso Macchiato”

Spain: Melody – “ESA DIVA”

5. Ukraine: Ziferblat – “Bird of Pray”

6. Sweden: KAJ – “Bara Bada Bastu”

7. Portugal: NAPA – “Deslocado”

8. Norway: Kyle Alessandro – “Lighter”

9. Belgium: Red Sebastian – “Strobe Lights”

Italy: Lucio Corsi – “Volevo Essere Un Duro”

10. Azerbaijan: Mamagama - “Run With U”

11. San Marino: Gabry Ponte – “Tutta L’Italia”

12. Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – “Zjerm”

13. Netherlands: Claude – “C’est La Vie”

14. Croatia: Marko Bošnjak – “Poison Cake”

Switzerland: Zoë Më – “Voyage”

15. Cyprus: Theo Evan – “Shh”

Since Italy, Spain and Switzerland automatically qualify for the Grand Final, audiences in these countries will be able to vote for their favourites.

open image in gallery Italian Eurovision 2025 delegate Lucio Corsi on the turquoise carpet ( Getty Images )

Second semi-final

The second semi-final will air live on BBC One, iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Thursday 15 May.

This is the running order:

1. Australia: Go-Jo – “Milkshake Man”

2. Montenegro: Nina Žižić – “Dobrodošli”

3. Ireland: EMMY – “Laika Party”

4. Latvia: Tautumeitas – “Bur Man Laimi”

5. Armenia: PARG – “SURVIVOR”

6. Austria: JJ – “Wasted Love”

United Kingdom: Remember Monday – “What The Hell Just Happened?”

7. Greece: Klavdia – “Asteromáta”

8. Lithuania: Katarsis – “Tavo Akys”

9. Malta: Miriana Conte – “SERVING”

10. Georgia: Mariam Shengelia – “Freedom”

France: Louane – “maman”

11. Denmark: Sissal – “Hallucination”

12. Czechia: ADONXS – “Kiss Kiss Goodbye”

13. Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – “La Poupée Monte Le Son”

14. Israel: Yuval Raphael – “New Day Will Rise”

Germany: Abor & Tynna – “Baller”

15. Serbia: Princ – “Mila”

16. Finland: Erika Vikman – “ICH KOMME”

open image in gallery Remember Monday walk the turquoise carpet at Eurovision 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

France, Germany and the UK automatically qualify for the Grand Final; audiences from these countries will be able to vote during this Semi-Final.

The second semi-final will mark the first performance on the Eurovision stage from UK delegates Remember Monday, who will sing “What the Hell Just Happened”.

Each of the semi-finals will feature commentary from the BBC’s Eurovision experts Rylan and Scott Mills, while Sara Cox and Richie Anderson will host coverage on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final hosts are Swiss-German comedian, poet and presenter Hazel Brugger and Swiss TV presenter and singer Sandra Struder. Swiss-Italian presenter and former model Michelle Hunziker will join them for the final.

