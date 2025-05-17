Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has unexpectedly pulled out of presenting the UK jury vote during the Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor stepping in at the last minute.

The BBC cited only “unforeseen circumstances” for the change on Friday morning – an announcement that coincides with rising controversy around this year’s event.

Protests erupted during Thursday night’s rehearsal in Basel, where six demonstrators waving flags and blowing whistles interrupted Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael’s preview performance.

Raphael, who survived the Hamas attacks of 7 October, said she anticipated a hostile reception but was determined to perform her song, “New Day Will Rise”.

Gatwa, 32, had been announced as the UK’s official Eurovision spokesperson earlier this month, in a move that formed part of a Doctor Who crossover timed for Saturday’s final. No further reason was given for his departure.

A BBC statement about Gatwa’s departure from the coverage said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately, Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK.”

Ellis-Bextor added, as part of the statement: “I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!”

open image in gallery ‘Doctor Who’ will feature an ‘Interstellar Song Contest’ episode on the day ( BBC Studios/James Pardon )

The Scottish actor’s involvement was part of a Doctor Who crossover, with an episode titled “The Interstellar Song Contest” airing before Saturday’s Eurovision final.

The sixth episode in the current season of the sci-fi series will see The Doctor (Gatwa) and companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest.

In the episode, the Interstellar Song Contest features planets from across the universe competing for the top prize and is co-hosted by TV and radio presenter Rylan Clark, while Irish TV host and “King of Eurovision” Graham Norton also appears.

Clark presented live commentary on BBC One for the Eurovision semi-finals on 13 May and 15 May, and will commentate on the final for BBC Radio 2 alongside presenter Scott Mills. Norton will commentate on the final for BBC One viewers.

Representing the UK this year is girl group Remember Monday with their track “What The Hell Just Happened?”, a celebration of the close-knit friendship they developed at the Sixth Form College Farnborough in Hampshire.

open image in gallery Remember Monday performing at the Eurovision Song Contest ( AP )

Other nations that have qualified include Austria’s JJ and Malta’s Miriana Conte.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Ireland’s entry, Emmy, who failed to qualify for the final.

The Eurovision 2025 grand final will see 26 contestants go head to head on Saturday.

Here are the finalists, including the “big five” of the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who all provide extra financial support to Eurovision and gain automatic entry to the final as a result:

UK: Remember Monday – “What the Hell Just Happened?”

France: Louane – “maman”

Spain: Melody – “ESA DIVA”

Italy: Lucio Corsi – “Volevo Essere Un Duro”

Germany: Abor & Tynna – “Baller”

Switzerland: Zoë Më – “Voyage”

Armenia: PARG – “SURVIVOR”

Austria: JJ – “Wasted Love”

Denmark: Sissal – “Hallucination”

Finland: Erika Vikman – “ICH KOMME”

Greece: Klavdia – “Asteromáta”

Israel: Yuval Raphael – “New Day Will Rise”

Latvia: Tautumeitas – “Bur Man Laimi”

Lithuania: Katarsis – “Tavo Akys”

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – “La Poupée Monte Le Son”

Malta: Miriana Conte – “SERVING”

Norway: Kyle Alessandro – “Lighter”

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – “Zjerm”

Sweden: KAJ – “Bara Bada Bastu”

Iceland: VÆB – “RÓA”

Netherlands: Claude – “C’est La Vie”

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – “GAJA”

San Marino: Gabry Ponte – “Tutta L’Italia”

Estonia: Tommy Cash – “Espresso Macchiato”

Portugal: NAPA – “Deslocado”

Ukraine: Ziferblat – “Bird of Pray”

The Eurovision 2025 grand final takes place on Saturday 17 May and will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm.