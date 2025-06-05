Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ncuti Gatwa has made a fresh claim about his sudden exit from Doctor Who, which has left fans concerned about the future of the show.

In an episode that aired on Saturday (31 May), Gatwa’s time on the show came to an end after just two series, with his character regenerating into Billie Piper’s former companion Rose Tyler.

Gatwa’s departure from the show means he has played the Doctor for the second shortest time after Christopher Eccleston, who lasted just one season in 2005. The Sex Education actor’s casting was announced in May 2022.

While the actor’s exit from the show had been rumoured for months, viewers are complaining about the abrupt way he was written off and are highlighting the fact that Gatwa himself appeared to confirm he would return for a third series last October.

However, in a behind-the-scenes clip released on YouTube, Gatwa revealed “it was always the plan to do this amount of seasons”.

According to the actor, this was “because it’s a role that demands a lot of you, physically and emotionally and mentally”.

He added on companion show Doctor Who: Unleashed: “You know it’s gonna happen when you get cast. You’re like, ‘I’m gonna have to hand this baton over one time, it’s all gonna come to an end soon.’ So I feel like I’ve been in constant preparation for that.”

Gatwa, 32, called his exit from the show “bittersweet”, adding: “I can imagine it’s been for all Doctors. Just looking at the console before regenerating was like, ‘My god, this console – it’s been here for 60 years. And I was here for some of those years. And how magic.’”

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa reflected on ‘Doctor Who’ role in behind-the-scenes clip ( YouTube )

Still, fans have been left feeling underwhelmed by Gatwa’s two-series run, which was hyped up as a new chapter for the long-running science-fiction series.

Gatwa released a statement shortly after the episode aired, telling fans: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

He continued: “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

open image in gallery ‘Doctor Who’ fans have been left upset over Ncuti Gatwa’s sudden departure ( BBC )

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

He is next set to star alongside Edward Bluemel in the West End production Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.