Doctor Who viewers question Ncuti Gatwa’s exit from BBC series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctor Who fans are lamenting the show’s latest twist and departure of lead star Ncuti Gatwa.

In an episode that aired on Saturday (31 May), Ncuti Gatwa’s time on the show came to an end after just two series, with his characte rregenerating into Billie Piper’s former companion Rose Tyler.

Gatwa’s departure from the show means he has played the Doctor for the second shortest time afterChristopher Eccleston, who lasted just one season in 2005. His casting was announced in May 2022.

While the actor’s exit from the show has been rumoured for months, viewers are complaining about the abrupt way he was written off. It is unknown why the actor left the show.

Fans have been left feeling underwhelmed by Gatwa's two series run, which was hyped up as a new chapter for the long-running science-fiction series.

Some noted how Gatwa appeared to confirm he would return for a third series last October.

“In October 2024, Ncuti Gatwa was on The Graham Norton Show saying he was going to be filming another series of DW next year. In June 2025, he officially leaves the show and regenerates. This was never the plan. What a shame. He deserved so much better.”

Another added: “This doesn’t sit right with me. Why did he only get such a short run?” with an additional viewer chiming in: “Ncuti Gatwa deserved so much better.”

“Ncuti Gatwa deserves to have a skyrocketing career after Doctor Who, another chimed in, adding that the “fantastic actor”had been “severely let down” by the material.

Others highlighted the actor’s missed potential, noting that his incarnation of the Doctor didn’t get to face the Daleks. One fan theorised that Gatwa’s rising star status might have made it tough for him to commit to another series.

“Ncuti probably planned to do more but he’s a big up and coming actor – he’ll be getting big offers,” they wrote on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa has left ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC )

Gatwa released a statement shortly after the episode aired, telling fans: “You know when you get cast, at some point, you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

He continued: “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

open image in gallery Billie Piper has returned as Rose Tyler in ‘Doctor Who’ ( BBC )

His exit from Doctor Who comes just weeks after the Sex Education star pulled out of being the UK’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

He is set to star alongside Edward Bluemel in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.