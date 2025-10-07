Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Malcolm-Jamal Warner remembered by showrunner as ‘magical’ final TV episode airs

The former ‘Cosby Show’ star drowned on vacation in Costa Rica in July at the age of 54

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Tuesday 07 October 2025 14:49 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's uplifting words in last Instagram video before his death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner will make his final television appearance Tuesday in a new episode of Murder in a Small Town.

The former Cosby Show star died by accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica in July at the age of 54.

Before his death, he filmed a guest role in an episode of the Fox crime series titled “Mother Love.” He plays a single father who is fiercely protective of his teenage daughter when his ex-wife’s death is investigated as a murder.

Speaking to the New York Post, Murder in a Small Town showrunner Ian Weir said of Warner’s sudden death: “It was terrible, absolutely terrible. We lost him far too soon. He was absolutely wonderful. I hadn’t let myself dare hope that someone of his stature would be drawn to that role.”

Weir added that Warner, who was a father to a daughter in real life, became “the emotional heart of the story” through his performance. “In a way, where, I’m the guy who wrote the darn thing, and I hadn’t quite seen that until Malcolm-Jamal inhabited the role,” continued Weir. “It was simply magical. He was a really lovely man.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner stars posthumously in the "Mother Love" episode of Fox's ‘Murder in a Small Town’
Malcolm-Jamal Warner stars posthumously in the "Mother Love" episode of Fox's ‘Murder in a Small Town’ (Kailey Schwerman/Fox)

The writer and showrunner went on to describer Warner as “collaborative” and “dedicated to the craft.”

Warner was just 13 when he was cast as Theo Huxtable in the beloved family sitcom The Cosby Show, and played the role from 1984 to 1992. Weir noted that working with Warner was “special for everyone” because “so many people on the crew and in the cast had grown up watching him on The Cosby Show.

He added that the Murder in a Small Town episode had not needed to be edited after Warner’s death, and will play exactly as it was originally scripted.

The series stars Rossif Sutherland, son of the late Donald Sutherland, as Karl Alberg, a Police Chief in the small town of Gibsons, British Columbia.

Sutherland additionally told the Post that he was impressed by what Warner gave to the role, saying: “As an artist, he was given the part of a father raising his child on his own, and he brought so much heart to it.”

He added: “It’s hard to believe this was his last part, and that I had the privilege of being that actor who got to work with him. He was a generous soul, a lovely presence on set, and kind and humble.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in