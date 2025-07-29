Cosby Show star Keshia Knight Pulliam pays tribute to ‘brother’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight Pulliam has paid tribute to her onscreen brother Malcolm-Jamal Warner following his untimely death.

Warner drowned during a family holiday while swimming in the Caribbean off Costa Rica on Sunday, 20 July. He was 54.

The actor was best known for his role as Theodore, the only son in The Cosby Show’s Huxtable family. Pulliam played his youngest sister, Rudy.

Sharing a video of Warner playing the bass guitar to Instagram on Sunday (27 July), Pulliam said: “A week ago I lost my big brother but I gained an angel. I love you… I miss you.”

Referencing the other Huxtable children, Sondra (Sabrina Le Beauf), Denise (Lisa Bonet), and Vanessa (Tempestt Bledsoe), Pulliam added: “We got our girls”.

Pulliam is the latest Cosby Show star to pay tribute to Warner following the news of his death. Co-stars including Bill Cosby, Geoffrey Owens, and Raven-Symoné have issued statements over the past week.

Cosby told CBS News that he and his onscreen wife Phylicia Rashad were “embracing each other over the phone” after learning of Warner’s death.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner ( Getty )

“He was never afraid to go to his room and study. He knew his lines and that he was quite comfortable even with the growing pains of being a teenager,” the star said of Warner.

Meanwhile Owens, who played Warner’s brother-in-law Elvin Tibideaux, said in a statement to Deadline: “Malcolm was a lovely man; a sweet and sensitive soul. I respected him for many reasons, including the fact that he genuinely loved the act of creation.

“He had the mind of an actor and the heart of a musician. He was generous, too. I did a theatre project long ago and asked him to participate, and he was there for me. My heart goes out to his family.”

Warner was on holiday with his family at the time of his death. The actor was swimming with a friend when a current pulled him further out to sea, after which he was unable to swim back to shore.

The actor starred in The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, and went on to lead the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie with comedian Eddie Griffin from 1996 to 2000. More recently, he appeared in Sons of Anarchy, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Netflix’s The Resident.

Warner is survived by his wife, who he married in 2017, and their eight-year-old daughter.