Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s ex Regina King leads tributes after The Cosby Show star’s tragic death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s ex, Regina King, is the latest person to pay tribute to the late Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who has died aged 54.

Warner, who also starred in Malcolm & Eddie and The Resident, drowned Sunday while on a family vacation in Costa Rica. A representative for the actor confirmed his death to The Independent.

King, who dated Warner from 2011 to 2013, shared a tribute to her late ex Monday on her Instagram Story.

“Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried. I’m sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones,” she wrote. “Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

She also shared a second picture of Warner on a motorcycle with his hands up, captioned, “Ride in power.”

open image in gallery Kevin Hart (left) and Magic Johnson (right) are among those paying tribute after the death of 'Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner ( Getty )

One of Warner’s co-stars on The Cosby Show, Geoffrey Owens, also reflected on the actor’s sudden death in a statement made to Us Weekly. “This tragedy has almost left me speechless,” he said.

“Malcolm was a lovely man, a sweet and sensitive soul. I respected him for many reasons, including the fact that he genuinely loved the act of creation. He had the mind of an actor and the heart of a musician.”

“He was generous too,” Owens added. “I did a theater project long ago and asked him to participate, and he was there for me. My heart goes out to his family.”

Dozens of Warner’s other co-stars and friends have also shared their condolences.

In reply to the shocking news being posted on Instagram, comedian Hart responded: “WTF…. Wow. This is heartbreaking.”

Former basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson also paid tribute, passing on condolences from himself and his wife as he wrote on X/Twitter: “Cookie and I are sad to hear about the passing of our dear friend Malcolm-Jamal Warner. We were both super fans of the hit Cosby Show and continued to follow his career on shows like Malcolm and Eddie and The Resident.

“Every time I ran into Malcolm, we would have deep and fun conversations about basketball, life, and business. He will truly be missed. Cookie and I are praying his family and close friends during this difficult time.”

Warner’s former Malcolm & Eddie co-star Eddie Griffin saluted him in a post on Instagram, describing Warner as “my big little brother.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, who starred with Warner as a married couple in Reed Between the Lines, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post: “I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred alongside Warner when his final screen credits came in 9-1-1, wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I cannot believe this. This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 9-1-1 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family.”

Niecy Nash wrote: “My God. we just spoke. You were giving my my flowers for my work in [Grotesquerie] and we talked about how happy we both were in our marriages. Damn friend. You were cornerstone of The Cosby Show. We all loved Theo! Never to be forgotten. You will be missed. Rest Easy.”

Jamie Foxx added: “Speechless on this one. rest in power, my brother.”

In an official statement, Fox Entertainment told Variety: “Everyone at Fox is heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, the extraordinary Malcolm-Jamal Warner. While his iconic roles – from comedic to dramatic – are unforgettable and timeless, Malcolm will be remembered most for his warmth, kind heart and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

ABC News reported that Warner drowned during a family vacation in Costa Rica on Sunday, per Costa Rican National Police. His official cause of death was asphyxia, after he was caught by a strong current while swimming off Cocles, a beach in Limon, on the country’s Atlantic coast.

open image in gallery Malcolm-Jamal Warner volunteering at the Salvation Army's Southern California Thanksgiving Eve Dinner in November 2005 ( Getty )

Warner rose to fame after landing the role of Theo, the only son of Bill Cosby’s Heathcliff Huxtable, at age 13. He was chosen for the part by Cosby himself.

During his time on The Cosby Show, Warner became a well-known public figure and made regular guest appearances elsewhere. He hosted Saturday Night Live in 1986, at the age of 16, and also appeared in Sesame Street and in several television specials.

More recently, Warner made appearances on comedies including Community and Key & Peele, and starred opposite Ross in the 2011 sitcom Reed Between the Lines. From 2018 to 2023 he starred on the Fox medical drama The Resident. His final screen credits came in four episodes of the procedural 9-1-1 last year.

Warner was also a musician and performance poet who released his debut album, The Miles Long Mixtape, in 2003. In 2015 “Jesus Children”, his collaboration with Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter.