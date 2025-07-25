Malcolm-Jamal Warner death: Police clarify timeline of events leading to drowning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costa Rican authorities have provided further details regarding the death of The Cosby Show star, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Over the weekend, Warner, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable in the sitcom, was vacationing with his family in Cahuita, Limón when he died after being “dragged” by a water current at a nearby beach. Although earlier reports claimed Warner was with his eight-year-old daughter at the time, authorities who have spoken to People clarified the details.

“Mr. Warner was playing with his daughter at the seashore at one point. He then left her out of the water, and he and a friend of his entered the sea,” they told the publication in a statement translated from Spanish to English.

“It was at that moment that they were swept away by the current, and the friend managed to get out,” the statement continued. “However, Mr. Warner was unable to get out and was pulled out by several people on the beach. He received care from Red Cross officials, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Police previously told ABC News that Warner was in the water with his young daughter when surfers noticed them struggling. The surfers reportedly dove in to help them, with one using his surfboard to bring Warner’s daughter to safety.

Warner was 54 at the time of his death ( Getty Images )

A volunteer lifeguard assisted in bringing Warner and another surfer to shore, authorities said. On the beach, Warner was attended to by first responders, who performed CPR before he was declared dead, the Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed to The Independent.

“The scene was subsequently handed over to the police authorities for the appropriate legal procedures,” the organization said in a statement.

According to ABC News, the actor’s official cause of death was asphyxia by submersion and was ruled an accident.

While best known for his work on The Cosby Show, Warner had more recently appeared in Sons of Anarchy, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and The Resident.

His tragic death has been mourned by fans, co-stars, and colleagues alike.

Warner’s famous ex, Regina King, whom he dated from 2011 to 2013, posted a tribute Monday to her Instagram Story.

“Some people leave a lasting imprint, not just for who they were but for the energy they carried. I’m sending prayers filled with love and understanding to your family and loved ones,” she wrote. “Rest easy Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

Geoffrey Owens, who co-starred with Warner on The Cosby Show, additionally reflected on the actor’s sudden death in a statement made to Us Weekly. “This tragedy has almost left me speechless,” he said.