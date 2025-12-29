Malcolm in the Middle fans left divided over new reboot trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first trailer for the Malcom in the Middle reboot is here — and fans are already divided over the return of the hit sitcom.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will see actor Frankie Muniz return nearly 20 years later as the titular child prodigy Malcolm, who is now all grown-up with a daughter of his own. The four-part revival of the 2000s sitcom centers around Malcolm reuniting with his dysfunctional family for the 40th anniversary of his parents, played by Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek.

“My life is fantastic now,” Muniz, 40, says in the new trailer released Monday. “All I had to do was stay away from my family!”

After the new trailer dropped Monday revealing an April 10 premiere date, fans took to social media to share their excited reactions for the return of the show, which originally ran on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

However, other viewers questioned whether the popular series should have ended with the original series finale.

open image in gallery Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm in the 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot ( Hulu/Disney+ )

“I don’t wanna judge but it seems like they’ve changed the tone and cinematic qualities of the show that made it unique. Hope I’m wrong,” one X user wrote, with another adding: “tv is so bad these days all they keep doing is rebooting old shows.”

“Another dead horse revival because original ideas are too hard,” another slammed. “Malcolm finally escaped his insane family for 20 years and now we're dragging him back for a wedding crash episode? This is just cash-grab fanfiction with worse haircuts.”

“Life’s Still Unfair is right because no one asked for this reboot,” someone else chimed in. “Another nostalgia cash grab banking on millennial burnout and brand fatigue. When creativity dries up, just repackage the past and hope no one notices the soul’s missing.”

Some fans, though, are holding out hope for the reboot.

“Not gonna lie, Malcom in the middle was one of those shows that a revival could work for,” someone wrote on X. Another chimed, “As a fan of this show since a kid, I am insanely excited for this!”

open image in gallery Frankie Muniz (middle) reunited with his on-screen ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek ( frankiiemuniz4/Instagram )

A third added: “This is just what the universe needed at a time like this.”

Nearly all of the original cast from the show is reuniting for the reboot, including Chris Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield as Malcolm’s older brothers Francis and Reese, respectively, and Emy Coligado as Francis’s wife Piama.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played Malcolm’s younger brother Dewey is noticeably missing from the reunion following his decision to retire from acting to pursue his education. Dewey was recast with Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Other newcomers include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Vaughan Murrae, and Kiana Madeira.