Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the sitcom’s new reboot.

Muniz, 39, who starred in the original early aughts comedy as the show’s titular Malcolm, is set to reprise his role in the forthcoming revival, alongside returning cast members Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as his on-screen parents, Hal and Lois.

Production is officially underway, with filming taking place in Vancouver.

Sharing a glimpse into his long-awaited reunion with Cranston and Kaczmarek, the former child star posted a photo of the three of them in costume.

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!” Muniz wrote on Instagram.

Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006. The single-camera comedy series focused on Malcolm, a child prodigy, and his dysfunctional working-class family. Over the course of its seven-season run, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmy Awards out of its 33 nominations.

Frankie Muniz (middle) reunited with his on-screen ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ parents, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, for the comedy’s revival ( frankiiemuniz4/Instagram )

In December, Disney announced that it would be rebooting the show for four episodes. A release date has yet to be announced.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said at the time.

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again,” Davis added.

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

The reboot will follow Malcolm and his daughter as they “are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” according to an official logline.

The Fabelmans actor Keeley Karsten has been cast as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah.

In addition to Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek, the revival will also welcome back Christopher Masterson, who played the oldest brother, Francis, and Justin Berfield, who played the second brother, Reese.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played the youngest brother, Dewey, in the beloved family sitcom, will not return. His role will be filled by Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Sullivan’s absence appears to be because of his decision to move away from acting as a career.

Speaking to fan site Malcolm France about Sullivan last year, Kaczmarek said: “He’s well, he’s very, very well… He did Malcolm for seven years, he started at seven, he ended at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting, at all.

“He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature. I admire it because so many people think being in show business is the greatest thing in the world, it’s not for everyone.”