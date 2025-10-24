Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frankie Muniz shared a picture from the set of the forthcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival showing him reuniting with his co-stars and onscreen “brothers” Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson.

Muniz, 39, who played the titular Malcolm in the early 2000s comedy, is set to reprise his role. Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek return as his on-screen parents Hal and Lois, while Berfield and Masterson play Malcolm’s older brothers Reese and Francis.

“I was told not to post this yet, but then I remembered the theme song,” Muniz said on X. “I’m just too excited for y’all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.”

The caption references the song “Boss Of Me”. Performed by They Might be Giants, it features the recurring lyric, “You’re not the boss of me now!”

Malcolm in the Middle aired on Fox for seven seasons until 2006. The series focused on Malcolm, a child prodigy, and his dysfunctional working-class family. Over the course of its run, Malcolm in the Middle earned seven Emmy Awards from 33 nominations.

In December last year, Disney announced that it was rebooting the show for four episodes. A release date was yet to be set.

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humour, heart and relatability,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said at the time.

The reboot follows Malcolm and his daughter as they “are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party”, according to an official logline. Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, is played by The Fabelmans actor Keeley Karsten.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played the youngest brother, Dewey, in the beloved family sitcom, will not return. His role will be filled by Fargo actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

Muniz shared a behind-the-scenes photo in costume with his onscreen parents in April after filming started in Vancouver.

“Always good to have Mom and Dad around!!” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Frankie Muniz with his ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek ( frankiiemuniz4/Instagram )

In an interview last month, Muniz, who put his acting career on hold in 2008 to pursue his passion for racing, talked about returning to his character. “Having stepped away from Hollywood a bit to focus on other things and get the opportunity to jump back into it in a big way was awesome,” he said.

“At times, you take things for granted,” the actor said in his interview to US Weekly, “now I try to put more effort into everything. I hope Malcolm comes out and people want to see me as an actor again, because I would love to go back in that world.”

Speaking to People about the forthcoming miniseries earlier this year, Cranston, 69, said: “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding – I missed him. It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, loveable man. He’s really a loveable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together. It was great.”