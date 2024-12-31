Kaye Adams punishes Frankie Bridge for ‘horrible’ Grandma comment on Loose Women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kaye Adams playfully told off Frankie Bridge for making a “horrible comment” about her age during the latest instalment of the chat show.

On Monday’s episode (30 December), Adams was joined by panellists Linda Robson, Myleene Klass and Frankie Bridge, which saw the former Saturday’s singer go up against chef – and air fryer expert – Nathan Anthony in a cooking contest to create a Christmas leftover toastie with turkey, stuffing and Brussels sprouts, using an air fryer.

The challenge, named Frankie’s Festive Feast Off, saw the pair produce individual toasties to be tasted by the panellists. When it came to the judging, Robinson wasn’t impressed with Bridge’s sandwich because it contained sprouts but Klass enjoyed the chef’s offering.

The final verdict was down to Adam’s judgement, who sampled both toasties and praised Bridge for the combination of flavours.

Bridge, who had voiced her concerns about the chef’s advantage in the challenge at several points, then cheekily quipped: “It’s always nice to have my grandma on my side!” leaving Adams speechless as the panellists burst into laughter.

Adams then revealed that due to her cheeky comment, Bridge was no longer the winner of the challenge.

“And I can reveal that the winner of the first inaugural Frankie’s Festive Feast Off in no particular order is...”

She then said as an aside to Bridge: “Well, it was going to be you until that horrible comment, so, it’s Nathan!”

open image in gallery Kaye Adams on ‘Loose Women’ ( ITV )

The chef thanked Adams as she crowned him the winner with a tinsel headpiece, but Bridge didn’t seem happy as she shouted: “He’s already the King of air fryers!”

Adams turned to Bridge and said: “You’ve ruined it for yourself, you’ve absolutely ruined it for yourself. Well done Nathan.”

Bridge continued the gag, rolling her eyes and saying: “Well done, Nathan for being good at your own job!”

open image in gallery Kaye Adams and Frankie Bridge on ‘Loose Women’ ( ITV )

The exchange comes weeks after Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford shocked viewers with a reference to her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

The presenter announced her separation from Holmes in May, revealing they had broken up after 14 years of marriage.

The Loose Women were discussing the pitfalls of making a child choose between their parent or a potential partner when the conversation moved towards how divorced parents handle situations when they both have to attend the same event.

Langsford stated: “I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day.”

Fellow panellist Mariella Forstrup chimed in: “That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well,” with Langsford, not missing a beat, replying: “Oh, tell me about it.”

Everyone in the studio was clearly surprised by Langsford’s comment and, through laughter, the host told viewers: “Anyway, funnily, it’s now time for a break.”

Former This Morning co-hosts Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.