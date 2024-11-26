Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Loose Women have announced the launch of a “history-making” episode that they hope will influence British culture for the better.

The show stars a revolving panel of presenters and often focuses on a mixture of both serious and light-hearted topics, interspersed with special guests.

However, host Charlene White announced on Monday (25 November) that the programme would be taking part in a major ITV first.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the team are giving back, going live for a 25-hour Talkathon in support of the network’s Britain Get Talking campaign.

“It’s about encouraging people to have those really important conversations about the issues that matter to them,” she said.

Coleen Nolan added, “I think it’s gonna have poignant moments, encouraging people, helping them speak about whatever they’re going through.”

She joked, “Equally, in those 25 hours, I think it’s gonna be so much fun as well. After 9pm, watershed, woah!”

On Thursday 5 December, the show’s episode will begin at 12.30pm on ITV1 as usual, and then be available to stream throughout the day on ITVX.

White made the announcement on Monday ( ITV )

ITV said that the initiative was in support of a “mental health crisis” in Britain, with one in four people affected. The Britain Get Talking project has led to over 200 million conversations to date, according to the network.

The hosts will hope to use the “positive power of conversation” to raise funds for charities including Mind, Young Minds, and Scottish Action for Mental Health.

“Half of UK adults find talking or spending time with friends or family lifts their mood, but the statistics show that so many of us still find it difficult to open up if we’re struggling,” said Loose Women editor Sally Shelford in a statement.

“We always say on the show that the viewers are the fifth Loose Woman and we aim to do as much as we can to help raise awareness of the issues that affect them most.

“Throughout the Talkathon, we’re also going to need their help too, keeping us company over the 25 hours, pledging their support for our charities and joining us as we continue important conversations about mental health.”

Shelford concluded: “Plus, as well as special guests dropping by, viewers can expect our usual laughs and classic Loose Women topics too!”