Ruth Langsford shocked Loose Women viewers with a reference to her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

The presenter, who recently made a surprise appearance on the I’m a Celebrity 2024 aftershow in Australia, announced her separation from Holmes in May, revealing they had broken up after 14 years of marriage.

At the time, a spokesperson revealed the former This Morning hosts “are in the process of divorcing”.

While Holmes commented on the divorce in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, Langsford did not publicly express any sentiment – until now.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ITV panel show (10 December), the stars were discussing the pitfalls of making a child choose between their parent or a potential partner.

Discussion moved on to how divorced parents handle situations when they have to attend events when their ex is there, with Langsford stating: “I think it’s very selfish when you hear parents say well if they are divorced then I’m not coming to your wedding if he’s coming or if she is there and I just think it’s so selfish isn’t it because it is their day.”

Fellow panellist Mariella Forstrup chimed in: “That’s a whole other subject isn’t it? How to divorce well,” with Langsford, not missing a beat, replying: “Oh, tell me about it.”

Everyone in the studio was clearly surprised by Langsford’s comment and, through laughter, the host told viewers: “Anyway, funnily, it’s now time for a break.”

Former This Morning co-hosts Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

Ruth Langsford made rare Eamonn Holmes divorce comment on ‘Loose Women’ ( ITV )

Holmes, who now presents his own show on GB News, has a new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, and recently said he will be “glad to see the back of” 2024.

The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).