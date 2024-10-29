Lily Collins reveals her presidential endorsement one week before election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has officially endorsed her preferred 2024 presidential candidate, just one week before Election Day.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (October 29), the 35-year-old actor could be seen pointing to an “I voted” sticker affixed to her sweater.

“Proud to use my voice and my vote to support @kamalaharris,” she wrote in the caption. “A vote for #HarrisWalz is a vote for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, climate policy and environmental protection, access to education and healthcare, and so much more.

“We’ve already seen the dangers of the alternative,” Collins said, further encouraging her followers “to use your vote to fight for what’s right.”

For some fans, it may come as no surprise that Collins voted for Harris; her father, singer-songwriter Phil Collins, has been consistly outspoken about his disdain for Trump. “I’ve got a house full of anti-Trumpers,” he told Billboard in 2016. “I just think Trump is an accident waiting to happen – a big accident waiting to happen.”

Lily Collins joins a slew of celebrities supporting Kamala Harris ( Getty Images )

The Genesis singer then served the Trump campaign a cease and desist order in 2020 for the unauthorized use of his 1981 hit, “In the Air Tonight.”

The Blind Side star joins a slew of celebrities who have voiced their support for Harris, including Leonardo DiCaprio and pop superstar Beyoncé – who appeared alongside her former Destiny’s Child group member Kelly Rowland at the Vice President’s rally in Houston, Texas, last week.

“H-town. We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud country Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only vice-president Kamala Harris – a woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now, unity,” Beyoncé told the crowd.

“It’s impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity. We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history.”

Taylor Swift also made the decision to publicly endorse Harris following the presidential debate in September. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Anne Hathaway, Bryan Cranston, Billie Eilish, and Martha Stewart have all revealed they’ll be voting for Harris on Tuesday, November 5.

Meanwhile, Trump can count on the support of actors Mel Gibson, Zachary Levi, and Dennis Quaid.