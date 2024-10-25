Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mel Gibson has given a scathing assessment of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and reaffirmed his support for Donald Trump ahead of the US election.

The often outspoken Mad Max actor, who has been defended by his collaborators following antisemitic outbursts, has been a supporter of Trump for several years now, even saluting the former president at a UFC event in 2021.

The 68-year-old has now shared his thoughts on the forthcoming election battle on 5 November, with the two candidates practically level in the polls.

Speaking to TMZ as he walked through LAX on Thursday (24 October), Gibson was asked his thoughts on the election, to which the Braveheart star jokingly replied: “Whoa, that’s a big question.”

“I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I’ll vote for,” he added.

The What Women Want actor then switched his attention to Harris, for whom he had some choice words.

“I know what it’ll be like if we let her in and that ain’t good,” said Gibson. “Miserable track record – appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Mel Gibson and Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

When asked about his political views in the past, the Australian Oscar-winner said during a 2020 interview with Fox News: “Who the hell cares what I think? I’m not an expert – what am I qualified to talk about?”

Earlier this month, Andrew Garfield, who was the lead actor in Gibson’s 2016 war film Hacksaw Ridge, defended working with him, saying: “He’s done a lot of beautiful healing with himself.”

In an interview with People, Garfield continued: “And thank God. Because he’s an amazing filmmaker, and I think he deserves to make films. He deserves to tell stories because he has a very, very big, compassionate heart.”

Gibson, who is prepping sequels to The Passion of the Christ and Lethal Weapon, was arrested for suspected drink driving in Malibu in 2006, and made antisemitic remarks to a policeman, for which he later apologised, claiming that the comments were “blurted out in a moment of insanity”.

According to a police report, Gibson asked the officer if he was Jewish and said: “F***ing Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.”

At the time, Gibson said there is “no excuse, nor should there be any tolerance, for anyone who thinks or expresses any kind of antisemitic remark”.