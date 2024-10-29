Trump claims he’s ‘opposite of a Nazi’ amid racist joke fallout ahead of press conference: Election live updates
Donald Trump to host latest Mar-a-Lago media event on Tuesday before Kamala Harris speaks in Washington DC at site of his ‘fight like hell’ speech prior to the Capitol riot
With just a week left in the 2024 US presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters across the country, particularly the battleground states.
On Monday, Trump was in Atlanta, Georgia, where he denied being a Nazi while continuing to spew hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric and took a swipe at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she had been “nasty” to him in recent criticisms and ominously warning she had made “a big mistake” by doing so.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen stumped for Harris in Philadelphia, with the 44th president taking aim at his Republican successor’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico.
In a possible setback for the Democrat, it has emerged that she was caught on a hot mic over the weekend discussing the race with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and admitting: “We need to move ground among men.”
Trump will host another press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday before the Vice President delivers a “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC, the site of his notorious “fight like hell” speech on January 6 2021.
Harris could yet appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast
If the Democrat is concerned about broadening her appeal to younger men, this is surely an opportunity she needs to take.
Harris doing five interviews on Tuesday ahead of ‘closing argument’ speech in DC
According to a Harris campaign official, the Vice President will be doing five interviews today ahead of her big speech in DC this evening – four battleground state TV interviews to appeal to voters in Detroit, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh – plus a Spanish radio interview with Rumba in Pennsylvania.
The latter will enable her to reach Latino voters, including Puerto Ricans, who may be increasingly interested in what she has to say in light of what was said in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
Michael Bloomberg belatedly donating $50m to Harris
The former New York City mayor has reportedly been under “extraordinary pressure” and “months of arm-twisting” from his fellow billionaires like Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman to donate to the Democratic campaign, according to The New York Times, and has now finally done so, paying out to the Future Forward USA Action PAC after speaking privately to Kamala by phone.
“Bloomberg’s decision conforms to a strategy that has become his trademark: Confounding Democratic operatives by refusing to make early investments – only to come in hot and heavy in the homestretch,” the NYT observes.
‘Appalled’ Archbishop of San Juan demands apology over comedian’s Trump rally joke about Puerto Rico
One person who is not letting Hinchcliffe off the hook so easily is Roberto Octavio Gonzalez Nieves, who has written an open letter to the Republican presidential nominee expressing his shock and anger at the comic’s cruel joke at his island’s expense.
“I enjoy a good joke. However, humor has it’s limits,” Nieves wrote to Trump.
“It should not insult or denigrate the dignity and sacredness of people. Hinchcliffe’s remarks do not only provoke sinister laughter but hatred. These kinds of remarks do not have a place in society founded upon ‘liberty and justice for all.’”
The archbishop said that Puerto Rico “is a beautiful country” and pointed out that “more Puerto Rican soldiers died in the Vietnam War as part of the United States military than soldiers from any state in the United States.”
He continued: “Hinchcliffe’s remarks do not promote a climate of equality, fraternity and good will among and for all women and men of every race, color and way of life which is the foundation of the American dream. These kinds of remarks should not be a part of the political discourse of a civilized society.”
Nieves then called on Trump to personally “disavow these comments as reflecting in any way your personal or political viewpoints.
“It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologize. It is important that you, personally, apologize for these comments.”
Here’s Io Dodds on how the outcry might have been even worse had Hinchcliffe been allowed to say exactly what he wanted to about Kamala Harris.
Vance says he’s ‘so over’ people getting offended at racist jokes in defense of MSG rally comedian
Trump’s running mate says the uproar over Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico gag is symptomatic of people “getting so offended at every little thing in the United States of America” and advises we all just “take a chill pill”, rather than engage with the hateful rhetoric being spouted on behalf of the campaign he represents.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Listen: Harris appears to get caught on hot mic admitting campaign struggle
Kamala was in the Trak Houz Bar and Grill in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with that state’s governor Gretchen Whitmer when the leak in question took place, with the VP overheard to admit: “We need to move ground among men.”
Watch: Trump tells faith summit why he doesn’t drink
At the same event, the nominee also reflected on his lifelong abstinence from booze, recalling the sad death of his brother Fred, which was dramatised in the recent film The Apprentice.
Watch: Trump bizarrely claims he was shot because God wanted him to win election
The Republican was speaking at the Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs, Georgia, yesterday, an event compered by his former White House spiritual advisor Paula White (known for speaking in tongues) at which he did his best Elmer Gantry act, pretending to reflect piously on his brush with death this summer in the hope of tying up those Christian votes.
Truth Social: Trump warns of mail-in voting fraud in Pennsylvania, attacks Fox for covering Harris and rebukes sidelining of Biden
Over in the Republican’s seething social media swamp, he’s been getting his election denials in early, attacking Fox News for daring to cover the Democratic ticket and shedding crocodile tears for Joe Biden.
Also in the Magaverse, his son Barron Trump’s closest pal found himself brutally fact-checked on Elon Musk’s X over his false claim about the capacity of Madison Square Garden.
Where are the candidates campaigning on Tuesday?
Here’s where the main players will be today:
- Kamala Harris will deliver her “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC this evening, the same site where Trump gave his notorious speech telling his supporters to “fight like hell” on January 6 2021, kicking off the Capitol riot.
- Tim Walz will be appearing in Columbus, Georgia.
- Michelle Obama will be stumping for Harris again, this time in College Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
- Joe Biden will be in Baltimore, Maryland.
- Bill Clinton, John Fetterman and Joe Walsh will be speaking in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
- Doug Emhoff will be in Savanah, Georgia, and then at the University of Nevada.
- Gwen Walz will be speaking in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Donald Trump will deliver another of his meandering press conferences at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, before taking part in a roundtable in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, this afternoon and then a rally at Allentown in the same state.
- JD Vance is speaking at rallies in Sagniaw and Holland in Michigan.
- Melania Trump will be making a guest appearance on Fox and Friends this morning.
- Robert F Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard will be together in Madison, Wisconsin.
- Lara Trump will be speaking in Las Vegas, Nevada.
