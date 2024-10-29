✕ Close Donald Trump warns Michelle Obama made ‘big mistake’ by being ‘nasty’ to him

With just a week left in the 2024 US presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters across the country, particularly the battleground states.

On Monday, Trump was in Atlanta, Georgia, where he denied being a Nazi while continuing to spew hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric and took a swipe at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she had been “nasty” to him in recent criticisms and ominously warning she had made “a big mistake” by doing so.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen stumped for Harris in Philadelphia, with the 44th president taking aim at his Republican successor’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico.

In a possible setback for the Democrat, it has emerged that she was caught on a hot mic over the weekend discussing the race with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and admitting: “We need to move ground among men.”

Trump will host another press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday before the Vice President delivers a “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC, the site of his notorious “fight like hell” speech on January 6 2021.