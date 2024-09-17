Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Billie Eilish and Finneas have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president while also imploring fans to vote early.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning sibling duo made the public plea on Tuesday (September 17) in a video shared to Instagram.

“Today is National Voter Registration Day, and we are asking you to please join us in going to iwillvote.com to check your status and vote early like we do,” Finneas, 27, began.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish, 22, chimed in.

”We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added, with Eilish concluding: “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”

Project 2025 is a 900-page plan drawn up by former Donald Trump aides and endorsed by a powerful right-wing think tank that is giving the former president a roadmap for his second administration.

It is essentially a wishlist for his administration and includes a detailed plan to expand his executive authority, replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees, crush abortion rights and impose an anti-immigrant agenda, among other policies.

Eilish has previously been outspoken in her condemnation of Trump. After performing at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she declared: “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.”

The “What Was I Made For?” singer-songwriters’ joint support comes shortly after fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift announced that she would be voting for Harris in the November election.

Billie Eilish and Finneas endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 election ( billieeilish/finneas/instagram )

In her statement, Swift shared that she thinks Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Of Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the “Anti-Hero” singer said: “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Trump has since spoken out against Swift, expressing his hatred for her on his Truth Social platform. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he wrote with no additional context.

The Harris campaign later addressed the Republican nominee’s outburst in a statement rife with references to Swift songs.

Titled “Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version),” the statement included a screenshot of his anti-Swift post. It also went on to recount Trump’s week of “rambling, yelling and constant conspiracy theories,” which included his recent visit to New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, where he was accompanied by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who has a history of pushing 9/11 conspiracy theories.

“Call It What You Want, but It’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” the statement added, name-checking the titles of three Swift songs.