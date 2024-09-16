Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

The Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign has released a cheeky statement rife with Taylor Swift song references just hours after Donald Trump angrily declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on his Truth Social platform.

On Sunday, shortly after Trump went off on the mega popstar who last week endorsed Harris, the Democratic candidates’ campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitikia shared a statement on X, titled “Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version).”

“We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad. Mr Not-at-all-Fine [a play on the title of Swift’s Vault track ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’] has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems,” the statement began.

It went on to recount Trump’s week of “rambling, yelling and constant conspiracy theories,” which included his recent visit to New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, where he was accompanied by far-right activist Laura Loomer, who has a history of pushing 9/11 conspiracy theories.

“Call It What You Want, but It’s Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” the statement added, name-checking the titles of three Swift songs.

At the top of the statement was a screenshot of Trump’s anti-Swift post, which was posted on Truth Social with no additional context.

Trump’s message came after Swift’s sudden announcement that she will be voting for Harris and Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, wrote on Instagram minutes after Harris and Trump wrapped their first debate.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift said.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Kamala Harris’s campaign responded to Trump’s anti-Taylor Swift rant with cheeky statement ( Getty Images )

Walz, who has been a years-long Swift fan, recently hailed his “fellow cat owner Taylor” during a fired-up rally speech in Superior, Wisconsin.

“It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world... Donald Trump,” he said in reference to her Tortured Poets Department song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Democratic National Committee capitalized on the singer’s endorsement with the release of new Swift-themed ads.

Digital billboards with the slogan “A New Way Forward…. Ready for It?” and “We’re In Our Kamala Era” were displayed in New York’s Times Square and the Las Vegas strip.

The first part of the motto is a reference to the lead track off Swift’s 2017 Reputation album, while the second portion is a play on Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour.