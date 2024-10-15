Anne Hathaway shares presidential endorsement choice weeks before 2024 election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Anne Hathaway endorsed Kamala Harris for president by bringing back an iconic performance from her beloved film, Ella Enchanted.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner reprised her rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” at the Broadway for Harris fundraiser event on Monday (October 14) in New York City. A video from the fundraiser showed Hathaway on stage in a black shimmery tuxedo jacket, matching black shorts and a pair of thigh-high leather boots as she shared her support for the vice president in the upcoming US presidential election.

“In case you didn’t know, I am voting for Kamala,” Hathaway said into the microphone. “Is anyone else here voting for Kamala?”

“America is a very big place and not everybody is decided, especially in an election like this when passions are rightly so intense because the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they’re at,” she continued.

“We thought that it might be nice to make a little space tonight for the undecided voter and contemplate a question that they might be struggling with,” Hathaway said, before breaking out into the rock ballad’s first lines: “Can anybody find me somebody to love?”

open image in gallery Hathaway famously sang the Queen ballad in the 2004 film, ‘Ella Enchanted’ ( YouTube / Yay Show Vids )

Hathaway was just 21 years old when she first performed “Somebody to Love” in a scene from the 2004 fantasy film Ella Enchanted, in which she played Ella of Frell – a young woman cursed with the gift of obedience.

At the Broadway for Harris fundraiser, the Princess Diaries star was joined by fellow celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Porter, and Rosie Perez, as well as Broadway legends like Kristin Chenoweth and Audra McDonald.

Hathaway is the latest Hollywood star to endorse Harris for president and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for vice president. Most recently, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart revealed she’d be voting for Harris on election day, November 5.

During an on-stage interview at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum last September, Stewart was asked if she’d be tuning in to the debate between Harris and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “Oh, you bet,” she said, before revealing her choice of candidate.

“Kamala,” Stewart stated, emphasizing the correct pronunciation. The cookbook author then explained that she supports the curren vice president because she wants a leader “who doesn’t hate New York” and “doesn’t hate democracy.”

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston publicly endorsed Harris at a recent Democratic campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona – joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Springsteen.