King of the Hill revival pays tribute to Jonathan Joss after fatal shooting

King of the Hill has paid tribute to the late Jonathan Joss, who was shot dead in June at the age of 59.

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn from season two through to season 13 of the popular animated series. He had already recorded his parts for the show’s revived 14th season, which is streaming on Hulu now.

At the end of the tenth episode of the new season, a title card displays a photograph of Joss beside an image of John Redcorn with the caption: “In loving memory... Jonathan Joss.”

Joss is not the only cast member to have died since the show last aired. Johnny Hardwick, who played conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble, died in 2023 at the age of 64. He was found in his bath tub at home and no official cause of death was ever established.

A tribute to Hardwick appears at the end of sixth episode “Any Given Hill-Day.” Hardwick recorded dialogue to to that episode before his death. Subsequent episodes feature Toby Huss taking over the role.

The tribute to Jonathan Joss that appears at the end of the 14th season of ‘King of the Hill’ ( Hulu )

Jazz musician Chuck Mangione, who made several appearances in the show as a version of himself, died last month at the age of 84. The new series features a cardboard cut-out of Mangione alongside Snoop Dogg promoting home-brewing.

The fatal shooting of Joss outside his home in San Antonio, Texas is still being investigated. After initially dismissing claims that the killing of Joss was a “hate crime,” local police subsequently walked back that claim as “way, way, way premature.”

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, a neigbour of Joss, has reportedly confessed to shooting the actor but has claimed it was in self-defense.

A rifle in Ceja’s possession was confiscated by police, according to a police report obtained by The Independent.

He was charged with felony first-degree murder and his bond was set at $200,000. His first court date has been set for later this month.

Authorities have not shared a motive behind the deadly shooting but Joss’ husband released a statement claiming the actor was killed in a homophobic attack after years of threats and an arson attack on their home.

According to reports, the actor’s home was burned down in February, killing his three dogs. Joss apparently had returned to his former home on the day of the shooting to collect mail, including a victim’s fire fund check.

Joss — whose other credits included the recurring role of Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, as well as Tulsa King, Ray Donovan, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven — took over the King of the Hill role of John Redcorn from Victor Aaron, who died in a 1996 car crash.