Chuck Mangione death: Grammy-winning musician behind ‘Feels So Good’ dies at 84
Musican Chuck Mangione, 84, died Tuesday in his Rochester home
Chuck Mangione, the jazz flugelhornist and trumpeter best known for his 1977 hit “Feels So Good,” died Tuesday.
The 84-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Rochester, New York, according to the Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, WROC reports.
Born in Rochester on November 29, 1940, Mangione began his musical journey alongside his brother, Gap, with their group The Jazz Brothers. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious Eastman School of Music in 1963, later returning to teach jazz and even receiving an honorary doctorate.
Over six decades, he released more than 30 albums, earning 14 Grammy nominations and winning two: Best Instrumental Composition for “Bellavia” and Best Pop Instrumental Performance for “Children of Sanchez.”
Mangione’s biggest hit, “Feels So Good,” topped the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in May 1978 and climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 that June. The track also found its way into pop culture, from a memorable Memorex commercial with Ella Fitzgerald to recurring appearances in shows like King of the Hill.
Mangione voiced a fictionalized version of himself on King of the Hill as a Mega Lo Mart spokesperson secretly living in the store under a never-ending endorsement contract. His character appeared in over a dozen episodes from Seasons 2 through 13, making him one of the show's most memorable recurring guest stars.
Mangione also composed music for two Winter Olympics. His song “Chase the Clouds Away” featured in the 1976 Games, and he performed “Give It All You Got” at the 1980 Lake Placid closing ceremony.
In 2012, Mangione was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.
