Food Network star Anne Burrell’s cause of death revealed five weeks after she died aged 55

Food Network star Anne Burrell’s cause of death has been revealed just over one month after her death.

The New York City medical examiner's office confirmed Thursday to People that the chef’s death has been ruled a suicide, more specifically, “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

Last month, first responders arrived at Burrell’s home in Brooklyn, New York, after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest. When medics arrived, she was found unresponsive.

A few days later, her death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose by the New York City Police Department, according to an internal document seen by The New York Times.

The document said the Worst Cooks in America host was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.”

Anne Burrell was known for hosting ‘Worst Cooks in America’ on the Food Network ( Getty Images )

The Times was told by a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office at the time that an autopsy had been completed, but any findings on the cause and manner of death were still pending.

The New York-born chef most recently appeared in the cooking competition show House of Knives, which premiered in March.

Prior to that, fans were surprised when she did not return as the host of the new season of Worst Cooks, which aired in January. Neither she nor the network provided an explanation for the change.

However, in a January 10 Instagram post, after fans expressed dissatisfaction with her absence from the show in their comments, Burrell addressed the change.

Replying to one fan asking why she wasn’t hosting, Burrell wrote: “Honestly I don’t know.”

In the weeks following her death, tributes have poured in for the late chef.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement following her death. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The Food Network also released a statement, saying: “Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.”

The network will be debuting Burrell’s final season of Worst Cooks July 28 at 9 p.m. EST.

