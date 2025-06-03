‘I shot him’: Suspect in killing of King of Hill actor Jonathan Joss ‘confessed’ when police arrived

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man suspected in the fatal shooting of King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss confessed to the crime, telling police, “I shot him,” according to a police report.

Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja pulled up his car behind Joss’s as the actor was stopping to pick up mail in his old home in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, and the two got into an argument, according to a police report obtained by The Independent.

An unidentified witness watched the men argue from her car and heard Ceja warn Joss that he had a gun. Moments after Ceja cautioned 59-year-old Joss that he would use his weapon, he shot him, according to the report.

Ceja was detained at the scene without incident and later confessed to police, “I shot him,” according to the report.

A rifle in Ceja’s possession was confiscated by police. He was charged with felony first-degree murder. His bond was set at $200,000. His first court date has been set for August.

open image in gallery Jonathan Joss, left, and his alleged killer Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja ( NBC/Bexar County Sheriff’s Office )

Joss, known best as the voice of John Redcorn for seasons two through 13 of the popular animated series, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared a motive behind the crime, however, Joss’ husband released a statement saying he was killed in a homophobic attack after years of threats and an arson attack on their home.

According to reports, the actor’s home was burned down in February, killing his three dogs. Joss apparently returned to his former home on Sunday to collect mail, including a victim’s fire fund check.

Soon after the shooting, Joss’ husband, Tristian Kern de Gonzales, posted a statement to the actor’s Facebook page claiming the shooting was a homophobic hate crime.

“When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw,” Gonzales wrote.

That’s when, according to Gonzales, a man approached them and “started yelling homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.”

“Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” Gonzales continued.

Gonzales, who married Joss on Valentine’s Day of this year, claimed he and Joss were regularly harassed because of their sexuality and relationship.

Joss — whose other credits included the recurring role of Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, as well as Tulsa King, Ray Donovan, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven — took over the King of the Hill role from Victor Aaron, who died in a 1996 car accident.

This is a developing story...