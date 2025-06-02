King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss fatally shot in Texas after argument with neighbor
Actor appeared on seasons two through 13 of the hit animated series
King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss has died at 59 after a shooting in Texas, police have confirmed.
Joss was the voice of John Redcorn for seasons two through 13 of the popular animated series. He had already recorded bits for the show’s reboot, which recently began production for Hulu.
Joss was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend after a disagreement with a neighbor, according toTMZ. San Antonio police responded to a home after reports of shots fired and found Joss near the road with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Variety.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police found the shooter, who fled the scene, and have charged him with murder, Variety reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Joss took over the role of John Redcorn from Victor Aaron, who died in a 1996 car accident.
His other credits included the recurring role of Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, as well as Tulsa King, Ray Donovan, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven.
Fans have been devastated by news of Joss’s passing.
“They took my brother away from me man…Jonathan Joss aka John Redcorn….i love you brother until i see you again,” one fan wrote on X.
More to follow
