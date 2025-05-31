Coco voice actor and Weeds star Renée Victor dies aged 71

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renée Victor, the TV and film actress behind the voice of Abuelita in Disney’s hit animated film Coco, has died at age 71.

Victor died at her California home, her family confirmed. Her cause of death was lymphoma, according to Deadline.

“Renee is perhaps best known as the voice of ‘Abuelita’ in Disney’s 2017 blockbuster Coco,” a statement from her daughters Raquel Victor and Margo Victor read, per Deadline.

“Renee was loved by so many & had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.”

In addition to winning hearts as Abuelita, Victor also gained acclaim for her arc as Lupita on Weeds. Victor appeared regularly in seasons one and two and returned at least once in nearly every other season.

open image in gallery Renée Victor has died aged 71 ( Getty )

Long before she was a TV and film star, Victor toured globally with her husband as “Ray & Renee” from 1963 to 1973. The duo earned the nickname “the Latin Sonny & Cher.”

Victor then transitioned to screen work, and landed roles in TV series including Scarecrow and Mrs. King and Matlock. She later appeared in a recurring role on ER as Florina Lopez, and lent her voice to the 1992 animated series The Addams Family.

Her film credits included The Doctor with William Hurt, as well asThe Apostle and A Night in Old Mexico, with Robert Duvall.

Victor most recently appeared onVida, Gentefied, All Rise, Snowpiercer, Mayans M.C., Dead to Me, A Million Little Things and With Love.

Fans were saddened to hear the news and quickly shared tributes on social media.

“Such heartbreaking news. Renée Victor brought so much warmth and life to Abuelita in 'Coco,' and her presence will be dearly missed. Rest in peace,” one fan wrote on X.

“Rest in peace, Renée Victor. Your iconic voice as Abuelita in 'Coco' will live on,” another said.

“Thank you for giving us Abuelita. Rest in peace, Renée Victor. Your voice lives on in our hearts,” a third chimed in.

“Condolences to friends and family. Rest in piece, Abuelita. We will remember you…” someone else wrote.